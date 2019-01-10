We’ve got your daily dose of “Aw, how cute!” for you and today, it comes in the form of Tim Tebow’s engagement to Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, which includes a very adorable Instagram announcement and photo set from both celebrities.

Per People magazine, Tebow proposed to Nel-Peters, who was crowned Miss Universe back in 2017, at his family’s farm in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday. The proposal was reportedly very well-planned by Tebow, who made sure that Nel-Peter’s family was flown from her home country of South Africa to Jacksonville so that they, along with Tebow’s family, were there to congratulate the happy couple. Tebow reportedly even commissioned South African singer Matthew Mole to make an appearance after Tebow popped the question, where he began serenading the couple with one of their favorite songs, “The Wedding Song.” How cute!

As for the proposal photos and engagement announcement, well, Tebow and Nel-Peters both took time to post about it on their respective Instagrams. The photos showcase a portion of what is the gorgeous Tebow family property, with Tebow getting on one knee surround by rustic accouterments like barrels, hay and lots of trees.

“Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world. You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” Tebow wrote as a caption to the photo set, which also showed in another photo a close-up of the ring he chose for Nel-Peters.

“Any dreams I’ve ever had, you’ve exceeded them all! I love you and I can’t wait to spend forever with you!” Nel-Peters wrote in a repost of the photos Tebow posted, adding a diamond ring emoji and heart emoji to convey her feelings about the big moment.

While many Americans are familiar with Tebow, Nel-Peters’ name might not immediately ring a bell. That shouldn’t be a bother, though, because after a little sleuthing we’ve come to the decision that she’s just as intriguing as her fiance.

Since she was crowned Miss Universe in 2017, Nel-Peters has gone on to stake out a living as a model and Instagram influencer as well as continuing her philanthropic duties associated with her Miss Universe title. She seems comfortable in the spotlight and considering she’s only in her early 20s, we have no doubt that Nel-Peters’ career and life in the public eye are just getting started.

Tebow and Nel-Peters have been together since at least August 2018, when Nel-Peters seemingly confirmed their relationship with a birthday post on Instagram showing her and Tebow all cozied up. That said, the couple has kept their relationship mostly to themselves, with a minimum amount of posts on social media to indicate what their day-to-day as a couple looks like. That’s cool, though, because we’re just happy we got to see those sweet engagement pics.

Let’s keep the fingers crossed that they’ll keep the trend going and let us in on their wedding planning.