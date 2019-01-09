Color us all kinds of hyped up about the latest Carrie Underwood and Jennifer Lopez news. As luck would have it, it looks like the next big gig that involves Underwood and Lopez is an Elvis Presley television special, NBC’s Elvis All-Star Tribute. Not only will this be the first time Underwood and Lopez have worked together on a project, but they’ll be joined by a ton of other fan-favorite singers and musical groups for this special one-night-only event.

According to Entertainment Tonight, NBC will be showing the Elvis All-Star Tribute, which will be hosted by Blake Shelton (who will do double-duty, also performing “Suspicious Minds” during the special) on Sunday, Feb. 17. The special will reportedly span two hours and will function as a tribute not only to the legendary rock n’ roll icon, but specifically as a tribute to his ’68 Comeback Special, which marked Presley’s big return to music after years away from performing.

ET also reports that Underwood is set to perform a gospel medley with Yolanda Adams, consisting of modern renditions of “How Great Thou Art,” “He Touched Me” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” As for Lopez, she’s set to perform “Heartbreak Hotel,” which already has our minds racing with curiosity about what Presley’s music will sound like as performed by Lopez and how the musical number will be staged.

In addition to Underwood, Lopez and Shelton, other performers included are: Shawn Mendes, John Legend, Ed Sheeran, Pistol Annies, Little Big Town, Adam Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Post Malone and so many more. There will also reportedly not just be musical performances, but also special footage and interviews with Presley’s ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, and a special appearance from his daughter, Lisa-Marie Presley.

Get ready to tune in, Elvis fans. This special sounds unmissable, especially with the confirmation that Underwood and Lopez will be lending their voices.