You know what they say about true love — when you know, you know. And according to Nicole Kidman, she knew with now-husband Keith Urban six months after meeting him. Kidman opened up about Urban and that milestone moment during an exclusive interview with People magazine published this week. “It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York,” she revealed. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.’”

It didn’t hurt that Urban had big plans for the day that included taking Kidman via motorcycle took the site of the iconic 1969 music festival Woodstock. (Which, she gushed, made him “my kind of guy!”)

Between the gardenias on the stoop and the spontaneous getaway, Kidman was sold.

“It was pretty intense. I believed by that point he was the love of my life. Maybe that’s because I am deeply romantic, or I’m an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, ‘Oh, okay, here he is,’” Kidman said.

Brb, melting.

This happy Hollywood love story started back in 2005, when Kidman and Urban met for the first time at the G’Day USA gala in Los Angeles. As Kidman told the audience at the Women in the World Summit in London in 2015, her even being open to love came from a time of deep and difficult introspection.

She and first husband Tom Cruise had divorced. She had thrown herself into her work, culminating in an Oscar for her role in the film adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s The Hours. And it was then she realized her life was out of balance.

“I was sitting in the Beverly Hills Hotel [holding this gold statue] and it was all extraordinary and I was the loneliest I’d ever been,” she admitted. “I was able to navigate through about five or six years and then I sort of stumbled into Keith, literally stumbled into him.”

Although it took Urban a few months to actually call Kidman up and ask her out after that initial run-in, the couple really hasn’t looked back since. “Meeting her and getting married wasn’t life-changing, it was life-beginning,” he told CBS’ Sunday Morning in May 2016. “It was literally, like, ‘Okay, life starts.’”

And start it did!

The pair got hitched in 2006 at a romantic wedding in Australia and went on to have daughters Sunday, 10, and Faith, 8. They now happily reside in Nashville and routinely make the world swoon with their proclamations of love for each other.

Case in point? When asked to describe his feelings for his wife, Urban told People in this week’s interview, “I could sum up Nic as a wife, mother and human being in three words: She’s all heart!”