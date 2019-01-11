With the arrival of 2019, we find ourselves looking at a year filled with a fresh crop of 2019 pop-culture anniversaries we’re looking forward to. Milestones are being hit for films, TV shows and a great many of our favorite songs and musicians.

This year, we’ll not only see the anniversaries of some of our favorite films — like When Harry Met Sally, The Green Mile, Pulp Fiction and Julie & Julia — but we’ll get to honor the anniversaries of the debuts of some music icons like the incomparable Jennifer Lopez. In 2019, both The Sopranos and Friends have notable anniversaries.

But that’s only the tip of the iceberg as far as pop-culture anniversaries are concerned. Here’s the lineup of nostalgic pop-culture anniversaries you need to know about throughout 2019.

January

Movie anniversaries

Jan. 9: Bride Wars (10th anniversary)

Jan. 15: Varsity Blues (20th anniversary)

Jan. 29: She’s All That (20th anniversary)

TV anniversaries

Jan. 10: The Sopranos debut (20th anniversary)

Jan. 18: The L Word debut (15th anniversary)

Music anniversaries

Jan. 3: Britney Spears got married to her childhood friend, Jason Alexander, in Las Vegas, but their marriage was annulled just 55 hours later — eight months later, on Sept. 18, Spears would marry Kevin Federline (15th anniversary)

Jan. 12: Anniversary of the release of …Baby One More Time, the album that effectively launched Britney Spears’ music career (20th anniversary)

February

Movie anniversaries

Feb. 13: 50 First Dates (15th anniversary)

Feb. 17: Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (30th anniversary)

Feb. 18: Reality Bites (25th anniversary)

Feb. 19: Jawbreaker and Office Space (20th anniversaries)

TV anniversaries

Feb. 15: Extreme Makeover: Home Edition debut (15th anniversary)

Feb. 22: Sex and the City‘s final episode, “An American Girl in Paris, Part Deux” (15th anniversary)

Music anniversaries

Feb. 1: Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake perform at Super Bowl XXXVIII, the set ending with Timberlake accidentally and infamously exposing Jackson’s right breast on national television (15th anniversary)

Feb. 12: TLC’s album FanMail, which includes the hit songs “No Scrubs” and “Unpretty” (20th anniversary)

Feb 24: Lauryn Hill made history at the Grammys as the only artist to date to win five awards in one night with her album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (20th anniversary)

March

Movie anniversaries

March 5: Cruel Intentions (20th anniversary)

March 9: Four Weddings and a Funeral (25th anniversary)

March 19: Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (15th anniversary)

March 24: Troop Beverly Hills (30th anniversary)

March 31: Heathers (30th anniversary); The Matrix and 10 Things I Hate About You (20th anniversaries)

TV anniversaries

March 1: The Price Is Right broadcast its 6,000th episode on CBS (15th anniversary)

March 9: Castle debut (10th anniversary)

Music anniversaries

March 2: “Believe” by Cher hit No. 1 on Billboard 100, making her, at the time, the oldest female artist, at 52 years old, to earn that achievement (20th anniversary)

March 3: Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” was released, and both the song and music video became an instant hit (30th anniversary)

April

Movie anniversaries

April 9: Never Been Kissed (20th anniversary)

April 14: Say Anything… (30th anniversary)

April 21: Field of Dreams and Teen Witch (30th anniversaries)

April 23: Election (20th anniversary)

April 23: 13 Going on 30 (15th anniversary)

April 30: Mean Girls (15th anniversary)

TV anniversaries

April 2: ER ended its run after 15 years on the air (10th anniversary)

April 9: Parks and Recreation debut (10th anniversary)

April 20: Saved by the Bell debut (30th anniversary)

Music anniversaries

April 4: “All I Wanna Do” by Sheryl Crow was released and became one of the biggest songs of the year (25th anniversary)

April 12: Michael Jackson was named the “King of Pop” — a title he would be associated with for years to come — after receiving the Soul Train Heritage Award (30th anniversary)

May

Movie anniversaries

May 1: Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (10th anniversary)

May 28: Raising Helen (15th anniversary)

May 28: Notting Hill (20th anniversary)

May 29: Up (10th anniversary)

TV anniversaries

May 6: Friends ended its run on NBC after 10 years with its final episode, “The Last One” (15th anniversary)

Music anniversaries

May 11: Ricky Martin released his fifth studio album and U.S. musical debut, Ricky Martin, which includes the wildly successful song “Livin’ La Vida Loca” (20th anniversary)

May 17: Lisa Loeb’s song, “Stay (I Missed You)” was released and became one of the more notable hits of the year while also turning her into a ’90s icon (25th anniversary)

June

Movie anniversaries

June 2: Dead Poets Society (30th anniversary)

June 10: Speed (25th anniversary)

June 11: Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (20th anniversary); Napoleon Dynamite and The Stepford Wives (15th anniversaries)

June 15: The Lion King (25th anniversary)

June 19: The Proposal (10th anniversary)

June 25: The Notebook (15th anniversary)

TV anniversaries

June 2: Ken Jennings’ epic run on Jeopardy! began, coming to an end just five months later in November (15th anniversary)

Music anniversaries

June 1: Jennifer Lopez made her musical debut with the release of On the 6 (20th anniversary)

June 20: The B-52s “Love Shack” was released (30th anniversary)

June 25: Michael Jackson’s death (10th anniversary)

July

Movie anniversaries

July 6: Forrest Gump (25th anniversary)

July 9: American Pie (20th anniversary)

July 14: When Harry Met Sally (30th anniversary)

July 14: The Blair Witch Project (20th anniversary)

July 23: Drop Dead Gorgeous (20th anniversary)

July 30: Runaway Bride (20th anniversary)

TV anniversaries

July 5: Seinfeld debut (30th anniversary)

July 7: Good Eats debut (20th anniversary)

Music anniversaries

July 23 – 25: Woodstock ’99 happened in Rome, New York and included musical acts like The Roots, Sheryl Crow, DMX, Moby, Ice Cube, Metallica and The Brian Setzer Orchestra (20th anniversary)

July 27: Destiny’s Child released The Writing’s on the Wall, which includes hits like “Say My Name” and “Bills, Bills, Bills” (20th anniversary)

August

Movie anniversaries

Aug. 6: The Sixth Sense (20th anniversary)

Aug. 7: Julie & Julia (10th anniversary)

Aug. 14: The Time Traveler’s Wife (10th anniversary)

TV anniversaries

Aug. 4: Paula Abdul announced on Twitter she would be leaving American Idol after eight seasons — Ellen DeGeneres filled her spot for a brief time (10th anniversary)

Aug. 9: Shark Tank debut (10th anniversary)

Aug. 16: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire debut (20th anniversary)

Music anniversaries

Aug. 9: Elton John’s “Circle of Life” was released as a single just two months after The Lion King premiered in theaters (25th anniversary)

Aug. 15 – 18: The iconic (original) Woodstock musical festival took place, featuring legendary musical acts like Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and The Who. (50th anniversary)

September

Movie anniversaries

Sept. 15: American Beauty (20th anniversary)

Sept. 23: The Shawshank Redemption (25th anniversary)

TV anniversaries

Sept. 12: Party of Five debut (25th anniversary)

Sept. 13: Kanye West famously interrupted Taylor Swift as she accepted the award for best female video for “You Belong With Me” (10th anniversary)

Sept. 18: CBS soap opera Guiding Light, which began its run on the radio in 1937, aired its final episode (10th anniversary)

Sept. 19: ER debut (25th anniversary); Judging Amy debut (20th anniversary)

Sept. 20: Doogie Howser, M.D. debut (30th anniversary); Law & Order: SVU debut (20th anniversary)

Sept. 22: Baywatch debut (30th anniversary); Friends debut (25th anniversary); The West Wing debut (20th anniversary); Veronica Mars and Lost debut (15th anniversaries); The Good Wife debut (10th anniversary)

Sept. 22: ABC debuted its TGIF program block, which aired from 8/7c to 10/9c at night on Fridays, and the first shows to be included were Full House, Family Matters, Perfect Strangers and Just the Ten of Us — it would end its run in 2000 (30th anniversary)

Sept. 23: Modern Family debut (10th anniversary)

Sept. 25: Freaks and Geeks debut (20th anniversary)

October

Movie anniversaries

Oct. 14: Pulp Fiction (25th anniversary)

Oct. 15: Fight Club (20th anniversary)

Oct. 22: Boys Don’t Cry (20th anniversary)

TV anniversaries

Oct. 2: Amy Poehler took over for Jimmy Fallon as Tina Fey’s “Weekend Update” cohost on Saturday Night Live, making them the first all-female duo to perform the skit in the show’s history (15th anniversary)

Oct. 3: Desperate Housewives debut (15th anniversary)

Oct. 7: House Hunters debut (20th anniversary)

Oct. 19: The Biggest Loser debut (15th anniversary)

Music anniversaries

Oct. 11: Back to Bedlam by James Blunt, which includes one of the biggest songs of ’04, “You’re Beautiful,” was released (15th anniversary)

November

Movie anniversaries

Nov. 17: The Little Mermaid and Steel Magnolias (30th anniversaries)

TV anniversaries

Nov. 1: The Young and the Restless aired its 8,000th episode (15th anniversary)

Nov. 10: Then-first lady Michelle Obama appeared on the season premiere — and 40th anniversary of the premiere — of Sesame Street (10th anniversary)

Nov. 16: House debut (15th anniversary)

Music anniversaries

Nov. 1: “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey was released and went on to become one of the most successful holiday songs ever released (25th anniversary)

December

Movie anniversaries

Dec. 10: The Green Mile and The Cider House Rules (20th anniversary)

Dec. 15: Driving Miss Daisy (30th anniversary)

Dec. 16: Legends of the Fall (25th anniversary)

Dec. 18: Avatar (10th anniversary)

Dec. 25: The Talented Mr. Ripley (20th anniversary); The Aviator (15th anniversary)

TV Anniversaries