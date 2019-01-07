Award show acceptance speeches can be a lot of things — they range from empowering to emotional to just plain awkward. Sometimes a recipient is so shocked they’re at a loss for words, sometimes they bring the whole room to its feet and sometimes they forget their glasses and can’t read their notes (we’re talking to you, Meryl Streep). Were there memorable Golden Globes 2019 speeches that will forever define the award show’s 76th annual ceremony? You bet.

Sure, there was no Emma Thompson to channel Jane Austen as she did back in 1996 or Adele to go endearingly off-the-cuff like when she won for “Skyfall” in 2013 but a handful of quotes will surely go down in Hollywood history. And, yes — Christian Bale thanked Satan at one point.

Regina King’s empowered plea

“I challenge anyone out there who is in a position of power not just in our Industry but every industry, to continue to challenge yourself and stand in solidarity,” King urged while accepting for Best actress in a supporting role for If Beale Street Could Talk, after vowing to include 50% women in everything she produces over the next two years.

Carol Burnett’s touching nostalgia

Pro tip: when accepting an award named in your honor, be as moving and hilarious as Carol Burnett.

“Sometimes I catch myself daydreaming about being young again and doing it all over and then I bring myself up short to see how incredibly fortunate I was to be there at the right time,” the iconic comedian noted.

Patricia Clarkson gets grateful

“You demanded everything from me except sex, which is exactly how it should be in our industry,” Clarkson told behind-the-camera boss Jean-Marc Vallee while picking up a Supporting actress award for her Sharp Objects performance.

Sandra Oh bows down to her parents

Sandra Oh wasn’t only the Golden Globes cohost alongside Andy Samberg, she was the Best actress in a drama winner thanks to her riveting turn in Killing Eve.

“There are two people here tonight, I am so grateful they are here with me,” Oh acknowledged in her acceptance speech. “I’d like to thank my mother and father,” she went on before bowing to her parents and addressing them in Korean. Aww. Try not be moved by that sweet move, everyone.

Darren Criss also shows parental pride

Darren Criss dedicates his #GoldenGlobes award to his mother pic.twitter.com/tPmlxwMM8g — Asha Kodithuwakku (@AshaKodi) January 7, 2019

Winning for his portrayal of Gianni Versace in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Criss also shouted out his own mother through some inspiring words of dedication.

“This has been a marvelous year for representation in Hollywood and I am so enormously proud to be a teeny-tiny part of that as the son of a firecracker Filipino woman,” Criss said. “So, Mom, I know you are watching this. You are hugely responsible for most of the good things in my life. I love you dearly. I dedicate this to you.”

Now I’m crying again.

Glenn Close empowers us all

Here is Glenn Close's heartbreaking speech about watching her mother sublimate her life to Close's father. To women, Close said: "We have to find personal fulfillment. We have to follow our dreams. We have to say 'I can do that and I should be allowed to do that.'" pic.twitter.com/3xvmgtmgnd — Ethan Grey (@_EthanGrey) January 7, 2019

“Women, we’re nurturers, that’s what’s expected of us,” Close said, accepting for her role in The Wife. “We have our children. We have our husbands if we’re lucky enough, and our partners, whoever. But we have to find personal fulfillment. We have to follow our dreams. We have to say: ‘I can do that and I should be allowed to do that.'”

Olivia Colman acknowledges… the sandwiches

“Thank you for the sandwiches,” Colman kicked off her adorably sweet speech after nabbing a win for Best actress in a musical or comedy for The Favourite. “I went on a private jet and I ate constantly throughout the film,” she added, also lovingly referring to Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz as her “bitches.”