While practically anything is fair game when it comes to award show jokes — and political figures are often the butt of many — Sunday’s Golden Globes may prove to be the exception to the rule. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, cohost Sandra Oh explained she’s “not interested” in talking about Donald Trump… “at all.”

Oh, who is nominated for a Globe for her work in Killing Eve, will be cohosting the 76th Golden Globes with Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andy Samberg. And, well, she has other priorities.

“I don’t think it’s shallow to 1) have fun and 2) be honestly celebratory,” Oh revealed. “Just the fact that I’m fucking up there is crazy-pants in a great way.”

When asked what she would like to highlight, Oh said, “What I’m interested in is pointing to actual real change. I want to focus on that because people can pooh-pooh Hollywood all they want — and there is a lot to pooh-pooh, sure — but we also make culture. How many gazillions of people have seen Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians? That changes things.”

Samberg, who’s hosted three prior award shows, agreed that this year seems like the right year to perhaps give the political roasting a rest.

“I think people are ready and could use a little smile. Everyone is a little depressed, and maybe that’s as good a reason as any that everyone could use a little time to laugh and celebrate,” he said. “Not to ignore anything, but we spend so much time every day wallowing in a lot of things that are happening in our world that are really depressing, and with good reason — that stuff needs to be paid attention to — but there’s also power being positive and celebratory in the tougher times as well.”

The Golden Globes were defined by emotionally charged speeches from Cecil B. DeMille Award winners Meryl Streep in 2017 (aimed at Trump) and Oprah Winfrey in 2018 (addressing the #MeToo movement).

However, although this year will likely include a few poignant moments of its own, the conversation seems to be centered more on inclusion. Out of the 10 nominees for best picture, which are voted for by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a record-breaking four are from directors of color this year.

The 76th Golden Globe Awards air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.