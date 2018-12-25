Well here is a wonderful way to celebrate the holidays. Heidi Klum is engaged to musician Tom Kaulitz, the model announced on social media on Dec. 24. Klum shared the exciting news by posting a close-up photo of herself and Kaultiz’s faces together, the two with huge smiles and a view of her gorgeous engagement ring. She captioned the picture, “I SAID YES [heart emoji].”

Based on her caption in all capital letters and the fact that Klum and Kaulitz can’t stop smiling, it sure seems like they couldn’t be more thrilled to not only be together romantically, but to be taking the next step in their relationship.

Klum and Kaulitz first made headlines as a couple back in March after they were seen kissing during the filming of America’s Got Talent, in which Klum serves as a judge. Klum and the Tokio Hotel musician didn’t make their relationship official until they attended May’s Cannes amfAR Gala together.

Ever since, the two have appeared to be blissfully happy and haven’t spent a moment apart. So much so, the former Project Runway star and Kaulitz dressed up as Shrek and Princess Fiona for Halloween.

Klum was previously married to Seal, and they have three children together, 13-year-old Henry, 11-year-old Johan and 9-year-old Lou. She also has 14-year-old Leni with her ex-boyfriend Flavio Briatore. Klum’s children seem to adore Kaulitz as much as their mother does. After Us Weekly asked her in October if her kids like the musican, she declared, “Yeah, they do!”

And if for some reason you’re concerned about Klum and Kaulitz’s age difference (she’s 45 and Kaulitz is 29), don’t be, because they could care less.

In an interview with InStyle magazine released in July, Klum addressed criticism over their age gap. “Lately, I’m being reminded more about my age by people other than myself,” she said. “My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it.”

She added, “I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”

Well, the two certainly seem to be living their best lives without a care in the world and are head over heels in love, which is all that really matters.