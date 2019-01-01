It’s a new year, so you know what that means: new movies! Although we’re still obsessed with movies that hit theaters (and Netflix) in 2018, we’re also marking our calendars for 2019 movies we can’t wait to see. This year’s list of releases is jam-packed, not just with superhero flicks, sequels and tearjerker dramas but also live-action remakes of our favorite Disney animated features, incredible new romances and more.

According to IMDb, there are nearly 5,000 films being released worldwide this year, so how do you know which ones are worth seeing? Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. From Captain Marvel to Rocketman to Star Wars Episode IX, we’ve rounded up all the films that we can’t wait to see in 2019. Whatever your taste, this list will hopefully feature at least one movie that you’ll be eager to see, too. We’re especially excited about how many of these films focus on powerful women.

Given that it’s only January, we’re certain more must-see films will be announced throughout the year. For now, these are the ones we’re over the moon about.

A Dog’s Way Home (Jan. 11)

From the trailer, A Dog’s Way Home feels like an updated, solo version of Homeward Bound — which means it’s bound to make dog lovers cry their eyes out. Bryce Dallas Howard does the voice of Bella, a dog who’s separated from her family and has to travel many miles to make her way back to them.

Serenity (Jan. 25)

When his ex-wife (Anne Hathaway) asks him to drop her abusive new husband into the ocean, Baker Dill (Matthew McConaughey) gets dragged into a new reality where many secrets lurk beneath the surface. This dramatic thriller saw its original release date pushed back to Jan. 25, so we’re especially intrigued now.

Miss Bala (Feb. 1)

Gina Rodriguez taps into her bad side in Miss Bala, which follows her character, Gloria, as she gets caught up in a cross-border crime ring while attempting to save her close friend from certain death. Gloria has to stay one step ahead of everyone, including police, if she wants to succeed and keep herself alive, too.

What Men Want (Feb. 8)

Ali Davis (Taraji P. Henson) is boxed out of her profession by male sports agents who think she can’t hack it, but she gains an unexpected advantage when she develops the ability to hear what men are thinking.

Captain Marvel (March 8)

Higher, further, faster. Brie Larson makes her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as the title character in Captain Marvel, which explores Carol Danvers’ origin story. When Earth is caught in the middle of a war between two alien races, Carol is humanity’s only hope for survival.

The Aftermath (March 15)

No one rocks a period film quite like Keira Knightley. In The Aftermath, she plays Rachael Morgan, a British colonel’s (Jason Clarke) wife who moves with him to Hamburg in 1946, during postwar reconstruction. During their assignment, romance brews between Rachael and Stefan Lubert (Alexander Skarsgård), the German man who previously owned the house.

Us (March 15)

If Jordan Peele’s Get Out kept you up all night, be sure to catch his new movie, Us, when it hits theaters in March. Lupita Nyong’o and Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) star in this horror movie that follows a family on vacation to the beach. Their trip turns into chaos when uninvited visitors arrive.

Dumbo (March 29)

In case the animated Dumbo wasn’t enough of a tearjerker, Disney’s live-action remake looks like it’s going to be even more devastating. We’re curious how certain scenes (like the pink elephants) will translate in this format, but we’re looking forward to seeing how it all plays out.

Breakthrough (April 17)

This drama is based on the true story of John Smith (played by Marcel Ruiz), who fell through an icy lake in St. Louis in 2015 and had no pulse for nearly 45 minutes after he was recovered. His mother, played by Chrissy Metz in the film, turned to her faith to help him pull through. His miracle recovery is the subject of Breakthrough.

Avengers: Endgame (April 26)

After Thanos (Josh Brolin) wiped out half the Earth’s population in Avengers: Infinity War, our favorite Marvel heroes have to scramble to put the world back the way it should be and rescue their loved ones in the process. This film will reportedly be Chris Evans’ last turn as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Get the tissues ready!

Rocketman (May 17)

Sir Elton John and his husband, David Furnish, are coproducing this fantastical musical biopic about John’s rise to fame ahead of the 1972 release of the song “Rocketman,” for which the film is named. Kingsman‘s Taron Egerton will play the entertainment icon, and his transformation in the first trailer is almost unbelievable.

Ad Astra (May 24)

Space: the final frontier. In Ad Astra, astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) journeys to the outer edge of the solar system on a search for his missing father. Along the way, he attempts to unravel a mystery that threatens Earth’s survival. The first look at the film, released in September, revealed Pitt in his astronaut suit.

Aladdin (May 24)

Disney has a slew of live-action remakes of its most beloved animated properties in production, including Aladdin. A brief teaser trailer was released in October, but we didn’t get a good look at Aladdin, Jasmine and Genie (played this time around by Will Smith) until Entertainment Weekly released exclusive photos in early December.

Dark Phoenix (June 7)

Dark Phoenix explores one of the most infamous stories in X-Men canon: when Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) is corrupted by the Dark Phoenix, forcing her teammates to choose between her life and the lives of millions. This is another one that’s sure to make fans of the franchise tear up.

Toy Story 4 (June 21)

If you miss Woody, Buzz and all their friends from Toy Story, don’t fret! The gang is back for an all-new adventure in 2019, this time for a road trip that will expand their world in a whole new way. Plus, there’s a new toy named Forky in town.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (July 5)

Spider-Man: Far From Home follows directly after events in Avengers: Endgame. Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his friends go on vacation in Europe, but a villain named Mysterioso (Jake Gyllenhaal, who confirmed his part in the film via Instagram) drags the whole trip down, forcing Peter to save them all from his machinations. We haven’t seen a trailer yet, but set photos featuring Holland and costar Zendaya were released in October.

The Lion King (July 19)

Who isn’t excited for this live-action remake of The Lion King? Beyoncé, Donald Glover, James Earl Jones, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, John Oliver and Chiwetel Ejiofor star as Nala, Simba, Mufasa, Timon, Pumbaa, Zazu and the evil Scar, respectively. It’s going to be an awe-inspiring cinematic experience, just based on the cast alone.

Downton Abbey (September)

Get ready to return to Downton Abbey with the majority of the season six cast come September 2019. The first trailer doesn’t reveal much about the actual plot, but it does show us some very familiar sights.

The Goldfinch (Oct. 11)

Based on Donna Tartt’s novel of the same name, The Goldfinch follows Theo Decker (Ansel Elgort), who is taken in by a wealthy Upper East Side family after his mother is killed in a terrorist attack at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Nicole Kidman, Sarah Paulson and Luke Wilson also star in this sure-to-be dramatic film. In set photos released in March, Kidman appears to be deep in character, potentially as Theo’s late mom.

Frozen 2 (Nov. 22)

Six years after the first Frozen took the world by storm, Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell) are back in an all-new adventure that’s sure to be just as impactful as its predecessor. In an interview with SiriusXM in September, Bell said there will be new characters and a story that needs to be told. Anna, in particular, will go through some serious stuff: “I’ll be able to say more when the movie comes out,” Bell said, “but there are a lot of very, very intimate moments for me in this movie that feel like they are from my real life.” We’re so ready.

From what we know about 2019’s Little Women adaptation, directed by Greta Gerwig, fans can expect a beautifully reimagined classic for the next generation. We’re still waiting for a trailer, so in the meantime, every sneak peek that star Emma Watson posts is giving us life.

Star Wars: Episode IX (Dec. 20)

The newest installment of George Lucas’ generation-spanning international phenomenon Star Wars hits theaters in December and will likely feature a final showdown between Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). It’ll also wrap up General Leia’s (Carrie Fisher) story, which will hopefully provide some final closure for fans following her death in 2017. Disney has yet to reveal a title, trailer or poster for the much-anticipated ninth chapter of this saga, which is only hyping us up more.