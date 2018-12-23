What happens when the ultimate prankster gets pranked? Well, it’s a bit of a Christmas gift to us all. Case in point: Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal managed to pull a fast one on Ryan Reynolds Friday night, and one very ugly sweater was involved.

Reynolds did what many have occasion to do during the holidays, heading to a party he was invited to by his friends. Those friends just so happen to be fellow actors Jackman and Gyllenhaal, and let’s just say they may have had nefarious motives when extending the invitation.

“These fucking assholes said it was a sweater party,” Reynolds captioned a photo of himself standing sullenly in a gaudy red and green sweater adorned with an oversized (and extra tacky) gold bow.

Jackman and Gyllenhaal flank Reynolds in the photo, dressed in entirely normal holiday attire and looking downright pleased with themselves.

Of course, you can’t say Reynolds didn’t have it coming. His history of pranking, trolling and otherwise playfully prodding the people he loves is well documented. In fact, he and Jackman are known in particular for their online repartee.

Back in November 2017, Reynolds trolled Jackman by creating a spoof political attack ad, asking viewers to consider certain “facts” about Jackman in light of his performance in the political film The Front Runner.

Jackman returned Reynolds’ volley, posting a video of himself scooping his dog’s poop using a photo of Reynolds in character as Deadpool. “HIGH ROAD,” Jackman hilariously captioned the comeback.

Of course, Reynolds also routinely makes headlines for the playful barbs between him and his wife, Blake Lively.

In celebration of Lively’s 30th birthday last year, Reynolds posted a photo of the couple on the 2014 Met Gala red carpet, captioning it, “Happy Birthday to my amazing wife.” Sweet, right? Only, Reynolds basically cropped Lively’s entire face out of the photo.

Not one to be outdone, Lively responded in suit when Reynolds birthday rolled around a few months later. “Happy birthday, baby,” she wrote, sharing a photo of Ryan… Gosling! Reynolds was there too, but in true tit-for-tat fashion, he was mainly cropped out.

The moral of this tale of trolling and pranks? Exercise extreme caution if you ever have occasion to invite Jackman, Gyllenhaal, Lively or, especially, Reynolds to any function in the future.