Drew Barrymore has made some changes in her life recently, one of which happens to be a renewed commitment to fitness. A side effect of this endeavor? Losing weight. And while Barrymore appreciates that her journey has made her healthier, she wants people to understand two major takeaways: It can be “hard AF” to prioritize yourself, and you should love your body “whatever package it comes in.”

Barrymore took to Instagram on Friday, revealing a series of fitness-related photos. “When I look at Instagram, I am made to think I should be at my best self. But most days, I lack consistency due to real life,” Barrymore — actor, producer, director, author and mother of daughters Olive, 6, and Frankie, 4 — said.

It’s OK, Barrymore underscores, to need help and to ask for it. For Barrymore, that meant enlisting Marnie Alton, founder of La Barre Belle fitness studio in Los Angeles.

But having a fitness guru by your side doesn’t automatically guarantee results. You still have to put in the work. So, Barrymore gets real. Like, really real — in a way that most of us can relate to, whether it’s due to hectic schedules or sluggish metabolisms or any other number of things.

“You can tell my face is so much thinner!” Barrymore says of photos showing her in a pose before and after losing 25 lbs.

“This takes me so much work. Diet and exercise and fighting like a lion for it! Damn you genetics! And yet thank you for all the good stuff. I love where I come from (JOHN ETHEL LIONEL) and whatever package it comes in,” Barrymore added, giving a shout-out to her famous family lineage. “I just know that I have the control to be what I want. Even if it is hard AF!”

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden earlier this year, Barrymore revealed one reason for her fitness journey was rooted in her role on Netflix’s The Santa Clarita Diet. In the series, Barrymore plays Sheila Hammond, a regular suburban mom-slash-realtor who becomes a zombie through happenstance.

After becoming a zombie, Sheila undergoes some serious life changes (understandably), so Barrymore wanted to be able to reflect that. Those changes coincided with some major upheaval in her personal life too, as Barrymore and ex-husband Will Kopelman were splitting.

“When I first started the show, I was 145 lbs. and my life was kind of falling apart. And I said, ‘Victor [Fresco, executive producer], can I lose 20 lbs. over the course of the show, and change my eyebrows and the height of my shoes and the body language and attitude and go from someone who’s kind of naïve and unhappy to someone who’s empowered and alive?’ And he said yes, and so I got to make that transformation,” Barrymore told Corden.

Barrymore cemented her every-woman status when she further admitted that dieting, which she does while filming to stay true to her carnivorous character, is no cake walk. Quite literally.

“Let’s face it, I hate it,” she said. “I would much rather eat fettuccine alfredo all day long.”

On Friday, Barrymore shared another post reiterating the illusion of perfection and instant gratification so prominent on social media. First, she addressed a photo of herself in full makeup and hair. “Sure, I can be this with two hours of hair and makeup and amazing photography and lighting,” she wrote. “I also feel beautiful after a sweaty workout… But it all takes work!”

The good news, says Barrymore, is that we can do the work — whether it’s physical, mental or emotional. We’re capable, and we’re worth it.

“What I can’t hide is that some days are difficult and not so pretty,” she said, pointing toward a make-up free photo of her crying. “But sometimes life can just get to you and take you down for a minute! But we cry and then pick ourselves up and put one foot in front of the other.”