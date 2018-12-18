EntertainmentCelebrity Gossip

Idris Elba’s #MeToo Comments Receive an Immense Amount of Applause

Here is yet another reason why Idris Elba absolutely deserved People’s Sexiest Man Alive title. While chatting with the The Sunday Times (via Vanity Fair), Elba commented on the #MeToo movement in a way that not only is receiving applause across Twitter, but that sums up exactly why the movement’s backlash is misplaced.

After being asked about #MeToo and how hard it is currently being an actor in Hollywood, Elba simply and succinctly replied, “It’s only difficult if you’re a man with something to hide.”

The Luther actor’s response quickly, and understandably, earned praised by many, including celebrities like Shonda Rhimes and Ava DuVernay. Here are just a few:

This isn’t the first time Elba’s #MeToo remarks have made headlines for positive reasons. In December 2017, he opened up to Den of Geek about starring in Molly’s Game.

After once again being asked about the #MeToo movement and Jessica Chastain’s character saying how she doesn’t want to play by the rules of men, Elba replied, “It’s quite poignant. Of course, this is a film that was made a year ago, and probably prepped two or three years ago, but to come out when its coming out now is actually quite amazing, when we’re seeing women stand up and have a liberation movement of speaking up against some their atrocities that has happened.”

There have been many actors who have responded to the #MeToo era with comments that haven’t been well-received — and for good reason. For example, Damon’s #MeToo statements during an interview with ABC News’ “Popcorn With Peter Travers” in December 2017 got a lot of backlash.

“I do believe that there’s a spectrum of behavior, right? And we’re going to have to figure — you know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right?” Damon said, before adding, “Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right?”

Damon later apologized on Jan. 16 while appearing on the Today show. He partly said, “Boy, I really wish I’d listened a lot more before I weighed in on this.”

As frustrating as comments like Damon’s are, there are men following in Elba’s footsteps. Chris Evans once showed how to be a male ally. In a March profile with The New York Times, the Marvel star said, “The hardest thing to reconcile is that just because you have good intentions, doesn’t mean it’s your time to have a voice.”

If men in Hollywood haven’t mistreated anyone, then they have nothing to worry about and their careers won’t be harmed. We need more men like both Evans and Elba supporting a movement like the male allies they should be.

