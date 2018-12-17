The gang’s all here, you guys! For its final episode of 2018, Saturday Night Live brought back a few fan favorite portrayals — Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump, Matt Damon as Brett Kavanaugh, Ben Stiller as Michael Cohen and Robert De Niro as Robert Mueller — for a Christmas-themed cold open called “It’s a Wonderful Trump.”

Several SNL regulars rounded out the skit. Kenan Thompson played an angel named Clarence who guided Baldwin’s Donald Trump through an alternate reality of what life would look like had he never been elected.

Reprising their roles as Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kellyanne Conway, Eric Trump and Melania Trump were Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat and Cecily Strong, respectively.

“Wow, everyone looks so different. What are those things on their faces?” Baldwin’s Trump muses as he enters a world in which he isn’t the POTUS. To which Thompson’s Clarence responds, “Those are called smiles.”

Bryant’s Sanders thanks Trump for steering her toward the PR world, saying, “I make so much money working for so many awesome companies like Facebook and Ashley Madison and the romaine lettuce association.”

After Trump compliments McKinnon’s Conway for looking “healthy and vibrant,” she quips, “That’s because I’m no longer eaten from within by lies.”

In this reality, Moffat’s Eric Trump is smart and multilingual, while Strong’s Melania has lost her accent altogether. “They said being around you was hurting my language skills,” she explains.

As for Stiller’s Cohen, Trump isn’t happy to see him, but Cohen claims they are BFFs and that “every single thing I’ve done is because you’ve directed me to do it.”

Not one to be left out of the narrative, Damon’s Kavanaugh excitedly gifts Trump a calendar where “every day was a different beer.” In this new world, people find it “charming,” not threatening, when he tells them he likes beer.

And, finally, De Niro’s Mueller makes an appearance… just as Trump supposes the world must be better if Mueller isn’t in it. “I have something for you. It’s a picture of my grandson. I’ve been spending so much more time with him since I don’t have to investigate some idiot for treason,” Mueller reveals.

Ultimately, Baldwin’s Trump basically misses the whole point and returns to the real world. And, well, back in the real real world, the real Trump was — how shall we say it? — less than enthused with the “It’s a Wonderful Life” spoof.

A REAL scandal is the one sided coverage, hour by hour, of networks like NBC & Democrat spin machines like Saturday Night Live. It is all nothing less than unfair news coverage and Dem commercials. Should be tested in courts, can’t be legal? Only defame & belittle! Collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2018

On Sunday, the president took to Twitter to accuse SNL of being one of the Democratic party’s “spin machines” and to suggest the show’s treatment of him couldn’t be legal and should be “tested in courts.”

Throughout SNL’s 44th season, Trump has expressed his displeasure at being parodied by Baldwin and over his administration being mocked.

Saturday Night Live returns to NBC in January 2019.