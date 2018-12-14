Flip or Flop fans have seen lots of tense moments between cohosts and stars, Tarek El Moussa and his now-ex-wife, Christina El Moussa. When the pair filed for divorce in 2017, the future of their HGTV series was briefly thrown into limbo, but they’re not done with the show just yet. In their first joint interview since their divorce was finalized, El Moussa and Christina told Today that there were a lot of factors that went into their decision to keep working together.

“It was up and down, up and down,” El Moussa said. “We shot the pilot [for Flip or Flop] in summer of ’11, series of ’12 — so we’ve been doing this a really long time. It’s part of who we are and what we do, and for us to just throw it all away just wasn’t worth it.”

Christina also noted a more personal reason for striving to get along after their split: “Most importantly, we have two amazing kids together,” she said. “So it’s just easier to work together and get along.”

Both of them noted how much they like working with the Flip or Flop crew, though Christina joked that being the only woman on the set can be challenging. El Moussa took that one step further, noting, “The guys are fantastic. The girls, not so much. How many girls do we have? Oh, did I say that out loud?”

In contrast, Christina’s new show, Christina On the Coast, features more women on set. She told Today that designing for other people is different than flipping a house, “because we’re doing it for us and then selling it to the masses. For somebody else, you know, everybody has different tastes and it’s been a challenge, but a good one.”

Despite moments of potential tension on Flip or Flop — and in this interview — El Moussa said he and Christina agree “on about 99 percent of the things,” including layout and design of the houses they flip. “I just don’t agree with her when she wants to waste money,” he teased.

As far as moving forward in their personal lives goes, Christina recently celebrated her one-year anniversary with British TV host Art Anstead, and El Moussa said, “Yeah, he’s great.” Then he added, “He seems like a good guy. My kids seem to like him.” However, despite some dating himself, “I don’t think I’m going to have a relationship for quite some time.”

In addition to their split, El Moussa said getting over a long bout of health struggles has led him to a much better place in his life. “This is the best I’ve ever felt physically,” he said, adding that for now, he’s focusing on his business and his kids.