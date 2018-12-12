Alex Rodriguez (L) and Jennifer Lopez attend the after party for the finale of the ‘JENNIFER LOPEZ: ALL I HAVE’ residency at MR CHOWJust call them a modern day Brady Bunch! In an interview with People for the magazine’s cover story this week, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are opening up about how their love has affected their families’ dynamics and — spoiler alert — it’s a story as sweet as the affectionate couple.

Although they’ve now been together for two years, their future could have played out much differently had their respective children — Lopez’s 10-year-old twins Emme and Max, and Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10 — hadn’t gotten along.

Fortunately for the now big and happy brood, everything simply fell into place.

“Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends,” Lopez told People. “I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] ‘I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it’s nice.”

Rodriguez chimed in, agreeing that the transition turned out better than they could have hoped. “Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciate. We couldn’t have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do.”

Over the course of their romance, Lopez and Rodriguez have become internet darlings. From him acting like an Instagram husband on the red carpet to hiring a mentalist for their family Thanksgiving, the couple consistently makes headlines for their adorable antics.

And the pair promises they don’t take their natural chemistry for granted.

“We love each other and we love our life together,” Lopez said. “The exciting part of our love is that we’re both very aware of how lucky we are to have found each other.”

In case you’re curious about how exactly the couple found each other, well, rest assured their meet-cute is every bit as precious as you might expect from the pair. Last winter, Lopez was having lunch in Beverly Hills when she saw Rodriguez walk by. “I almost yelled out ‘Alex,’ but I am the shyest person when it comes to things like that,” she explained to Vanity Fair in 2017. But when he was still outside after she finished her lunch, she felt emboldened. “I could literally just have walked away. But I walk over and tap him on the shoulder and say, ‘Hey.’”

“I had just come from a promo for my show, Shades of Blue, so I’m dressed like my character, like a boy —Timbalands, jeans, curly short hair. He looks at me. I say, ‘It’s Jennifer.’ He says, ‘You look so beautiful.’”

As for what came over her in that fateful moment, Lopez told the magazine, “It was just one of those things where you feel compelled to do something you wouldn’t normally do.”