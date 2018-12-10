These Stranger Things Episode Titles Give Big Hints About Season 3

We may not know too much about Stranger Things season three, which is slated to return to Netflix in summer 2019, but thanks to a brief teaser trailer released on the streaming giant’s social media on Sunday, we at least know episode titles for the season. From this list we’re now able to get a better idea of what to expect in the coming season and, when pieced together with other tidbits of information that have been dropped since filming began earlier this year, it becomes clear we have some exciting things headed our way next summer.

In the summer of 1985, the adventure continues… pic.twitter.com/m3s6hyJL8k — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) December 10, 2018

On Sunday, a tweet was posted to the official Stranger Things Twitter account reading, “In the summer of 1985, the adventure continues…” The accompanying teaser trailer, reveals the eight episode titles: “Suzie, Do You Copy?,” “The Mall Rats,” “The Case of the Missing Lifeguard,” “The Sauna Test,” “The Source,” “The Birthday,” “The Bite” and “The Battle of Starcourt.”

Paired with a July video that advertised Hawkins’ new Starcourt Mall, we can assume from these episode titles that the Stranger Things kids will see a lot of action at the mall in season three. In the July trailer, we also see Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) working with new character Robin (Maya Hawke) at Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream Parlor — this summer job at the mall clearly plays a role in at least two episodes, “The Mall Rats” and “The Battle of Starcourt.”

But also, do we need to be worried about what’s to come in episodes like “The Case of the Missing Lifeguard” and “The Bite”? Those sound like some pretty tense episodes, TBH.

Ahoy! Something is coming… to Hawkins, Indiana! pic.twitter.com/BI4wFRVzvB — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 16, 2018

In November, series star Millie Bobbie Brown posted an emotional Instagram story, per People, on the last day of filming season three. Two months earlier, she was photographed by paparazzi filming some water scenes in Malibu, separate from the rest of the cast in Atlanta, per Refinery 29. As the outlet notes, the cliff where she was photographed looks similar to the quarry in season one, which just so happens to contain a door to the Upside Down. Is Eleven leaving after season three? Will we ever recover if she does?

Also in November, David Harbour posted his own cryptic season three wrap photo on Instagram, featuring a “Gary’s Plumbing & Heating” hat and some potential season three hints about a new character (the aforementioned Gary) that we’re already extremely curious about. For the photo caption, Harbour wrote, “Wrapped. everyone say ‘goodbye mustache.’ If you need any info on what’s good in Hawkins while I’m away, give Gary a call. He can’t keep his damn mouth shut.”

Whatever happens at Starcourt Mall or elsewhere in Hawkins next summer, this is what we know for sure: it’s going to be epic and emotional — and we are so ready.