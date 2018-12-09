Jason Momoa Plays His GoT Character for SNL, & Now We Want a ‘Khal on the Wall’

While some Game of Thrones fans are pre-mourning the upcoming final season of the HBO series, some of us still haven’t gotten over the death of Jason Momoa’s Khal Drogo in the first season. Bless their souls, Saturday Night Live brought back the Dothraki warlord when Momoa hosted this weekend. Better yet, they introduced us to the Christmas tradition we never knew we needed (until now): Khal on the Wall.

Drogo made his glorious reappearance by way of a talk show parody called Khal Drogo’s Ghost Dojo, in which host Kenan Thompson reunited Drogo with various deceased characters from GoT. The skit also featured shout-outs to special sponsors like “Little Beard Twisties,” the “Red Wedding” wedding venue and, our personal favorite, “Khal on the Wall.”

“If you like Elf on the Shelf, get ready for Khal on the Wall!” the faux-advertisement teased. “He knows if you’ve been naughty, and he’ll kill you.”

If SNL and HBO don’t jump on this potential cash cow of a Christmas gimmick, they’re missing a real opportunity — especially since the rest of the GoT-themed skit only served to remind fans just how much we miss Momoa in that iconic role.

During the segment, Beck Bennett made a brief, bumbling appearance as Hodor, Pete Davidson cameoed as High Sparrow and Kate McKinnon nailed Joffrey Baratheon, who taunted, “You’re just mad you’re not me” before getting into a slap fight with Aidy Bryant’s Oleanna.

Toward the end of the skit, SNL’s Kyle Mooney started to cue up a Talking Dojo aftershow… until Momoa’s Drogo jumped into the frame and stabbed him to death, screaming, “No more aftershows!”

Savage.

In news that should surprise no fan, SNL received a boost in ratings with Momoa at the helm. And, well, we’ve never wanted a Khal on the Wall more. Of course, the only thing that could make it better would be if it came along with a “Daenerys on the Stairs.”