Bachelor Contestant Tracy Shapoff ‘Mortified’ Over Offensive Tweets

Colton Underwood’s time as the resident Bachelor has yet to officially begin, and already the season has a major controversy on its hands. A day after the new cast was announced by ABC, Bachelor Nation fans found a slew of offensive tweets from hopeful Tracy Shapoff — including remarks that were racist, fat-shaming, ableist and more.

On Friday, Shapoff acknowledged the tirades and apologized for her behavior.

“I want to start by expressing my sincerest apologies for the extremely hurtful words that I said many years ago. I’m so sorry for those who I have offended. I am beyond mortified that I ever had those thoughts and then proceeded to express them,” she wrote on Instagram. “By no means does this reflect the person who I am today. To the people who do not know me, I am a loving, kind, thoughtful, generous and compassionate woman. I am not mean-hearted or hurtful.”

More: Colton Underwood Doesn’t Sound Worried About Bachelor Backlash

She continued what quickly segued from an apology to a justification of character, saying, “The people I have always surrounded myself with are very diverse and come from all over the world. I have a huge heart and a very open mind. In the many years since writing these tweets, I have made a conscious effort not to be judgmental and to be accepting of all people.”

According to Shapoff, her career — a wardrobe stylist — helps women and men have “positive imagines of themselves, their bodies, and feel beautiful in who they are.” She noted of the occupation, “It is the most rewarding feeling being able to work in such a diverse field. It shows me the beauty in all people and I am so lucky to have this opportunity.”

Before signing off the message, Shapoff insisted she doesn’t defend the offensive remarks she made in the past, noting she just hopes to “deeply apologize and learn from my mistakes.”

This isn’t the first social media scandals ABC has dealt with in recent years.

Last year on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, eventual-winner Garrett Yrigoyen came under fire “liking” posts on Instagram that made offensive jokes about everything from the trans community to the Parkland shooting survivors, feminists and more.

Like Shapoff, he apologized when confronted about his social media activity.

More: Colton Underwood’s Bachelor Season 23 Contestants Have Been Announced

On Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, a similar scandal occurred when contestant Lee Garrett’s Twitter feed turned out to be full of racist remarks. He also apologized and claimed to own up to his actions.

So, one would think by now that ABC would do deeper dive into potential contestants’ social media histories prior to casting. Yet, we somehow imagine Shapoff won’t be the last social media scandal to come out of Bachelor Nation.

The Bachelor returns to ABC on Monday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT for a three-hour live premiere. (Yes, you read that right — three hours!)