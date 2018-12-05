Anne Hathaway Could Star in a Sesame Street Movie, & We’re Here for It

If Warner Bros. has their way, Anne Hathaway could very soon be singing, “Can you tell me how to get, how to get to Sesame Street?” According to Variety, the studio has offered Hathaway a starring role in a live-action movie adaptation of the long-running educational children’s show.

Variety’s report also includes a source close to Hathaway who reportedly said Hathaway hasn’t yet decided to accept the role — and it’s not the only potential new role she’s even eyeing; she has reportedly also been offered and is considering a part in a remake of The Witches.

Without question, Hathaway would be a natural fit for the film, especially since it’s rumored to be a musical. In addition to winning an Oscar for her role in the 2012 musical Les Misérables, Hathaway has flexed her vocal abilities in projects such as 2004’s Ella Enchanted, 2005’s Hoodwinked and 2011’s Rio.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. would cofinance the movie with MGM, and interestingly, this serves as another connection back to Hathaway since she worked with Warner Bros. on 2018’s Ocean’s 8 and MGM for her upcoming Dirty Rotten Scoundrels remake, now titled The Hustle.

THR also reports the film will undoubtedly feature cameos — if not actual supporting roles — from Sesame Street favorites like Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch. But much like Hathaway’s involvement in the film, we’re not too sure about the exact plot of the planned movie musical or even a release date.

No matter what, we have to admit we’re pretty darn intrigued by the idea of Hathaway starring in a Sesame Street movie. She’s been making some exciting choices as an actor in recent years, as her performances in the aforementioned Ocean’s 8, Colossal, Interstellar and The Intern indicate; a Sesame Street credit would be both surprising and fun to watch. In light of that, let’s keep our fingers crossed this possibility becomes a reality.