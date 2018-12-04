Maksim Chmerkovskiy Apparently Decorates His Christmas Tree in the Nude

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is giving new meaning to rockin’ around the Christmas tree this season!

In a snapshot shared to Instagram by his wife and fellow former Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd, Chmerkovskiy can be seen decorating the family evergreen… in the nude.

“I wouldn’t normally share such content but I walked out of the kitchen and saw this,” Murgatroyd captioned the photo, hilariously adding the hashtags “notmadaboutit,” “topofthemorningtoya” and “yourewelcome.”

It’s official; we’ll never look at the time-honored tradition of tree-decorating in the same light. And we can’t say we’re sorry about it either.

Murgatroyd must have joined in and helped decorate at some point (and, hey, we can’t blame her), because Chmerkovskiy shared a video of his “favorite family activity” — decorating the tree with Murgatroyd and 1-year-old son Shai — to his own Instagram.

“[Peta] and I were so in sync with our decorating we didn’t say a word to each other during the entire process LOL. Shai was AMAZED today in the morning when he saw the tree and even more when we turned the lights on in the evening,” Chmerkovskiy wrote. “My heart is full. Love my little fam.”

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd met in 2009 when they both appeared in the Broadway production of Burn the Floor. And hilariously, Murgatroyd has revealed in the past that she wasn’t super-keen on her now-husband in those early days.

“I thought he was arrogant,” she told People shortly after their engagement in 2015.

Of course, considering their current naked Christmas-decorating endeavors, it’s clear Chmerkovskiy eventually won Murgatroyd over. “I learned to like him because I found out he wasn’t that arrogant,” she confessed. “He was really generous to the entire cast, and our friendship grew and grew.”

Although “there was always an attraction” between the two, they remained just friends due to other relationships at the time: him with fellow DWTS dancer Karina Smirnoff, and her with DWTS costar Damian Whitewood.

They began dating in 2012 after they both found themselves single again. But a year into the relationship, Chmerkovskiy unceremoniously cut things short. Quickly realizing he’d made a mistake, though, he spent months trying to win her back.

And in 2014, he did. The pair said I do during a fairy-tale wedding (at a literal castle!) in 2017.

“I dodged a bullet [by getting her back] because she could have fallen in love with somebody else and this never would have happened,” he said, adding, “She’s my best friend. She makes me a better man.”