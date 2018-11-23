Why Jada Pinkett Smith Says She’ll Never Be Mature Enough for Divorce

As always, Jada Pinkett Smith is keeping it real. In a preview for next week’s episode of Red Table Talk, the actor discusses divorce — and how she just isn’t mature enough for it.

In a clip from the episode, which features frequent cohost (and Pinkett Smith’s mother) Adrienne Banfield-Jones and guest Toni Braxton, viewers see Smith’s response when the subject of divorce comes up. It’s yet another perfect example of the kind of unabashed honesty fans have come to expect and love from Smith.

“For me personally, I’m not mature enough to have a divorce. I’m just not. I don’t think I would ever be mature enough. I don’t,” Smith revealed.

Naturally, Braxton asks why. “Because when you have to start going in, breaking up assets, that right there…” Smith started, trailing off before Banfield-Jones added, “When you have to start to divide things, separate, cut off….”

It would be at that point, Smith joked, things would get hairy. “Let me tell you, that’s when the Red Table turn upside down, and it won’t be red no more,” she said. “This junk would be smashed in shambles like, you know what I’m saying?”

This isn’t the first time the subject of divorce has come up on Red Table Talk.

In another recent episode of the popular Facebook series, Will Smith himself took a seat at the table to tackle the topic of the couple’s oft-speculated-about marriage. Like his wife, Will didn’t hold anything back, admitting that the couple went through an extremely low point in their marriage.

“There was a period where Mommy woke up and cried for 45 days straight,” Will told the couple’s daughter, Willow. “I started keeping a diary… it was every morning. I think that’s the worst I’ve ever felt in our marriage. I was failing miserably.”

But for Will, who’d been married once before, divorce “wasn’t an option.” Still, the couple knew they had to do something. So, they decided they had to destroy their marriage before they could fix it.

“I was devastated even worse than a divorce. We broke up within our marriage and got back together again. We had to rebuild with new rules and something way, completely different,” Will said during his October appearance.

These days, according to the high-profile pair, they don’t even call themselves married anymore. Instead, they think of and refer to each other as “life partners.”