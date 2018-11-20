Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in December 2018

December is here, and with it comes a bounty of gifts — and we’re not talking about Christmas, either. No, we’re talking about Good St. Netflix and the massive list of titles debuting next month on the streaming site.

Netflix just released the wealth of movies and TV shows hitting the subscription-based service come December, and it’s nearly as long as the actual Santa’s naughty list.

And, really, can you imagine a better way to spend a cold December day than a cozy binge-watching session on your sofa? Let us help you get hype about what we will henceforth refer to as Netfli-X-mas by exploring a few of our favorite coming titles.

8 Mile (Dec. 1)

Since Eminem surprise-released the incendiary album “Kamikaze” in August, the Detroit native has been generating renewed buzz. And with Mr. Marshall Mathers hitting the road for the recently announced Rapture Tour, there’s no time like the present to re-watch 8 Mile — the 2002 film based (albeit loosely) on Eminem’s rough upbringing and rocky debut on the rap scene.

The Ranch: Part 6 (Dec. 7)

Who could have predicted this Netflix series about a family of ranchers would be so impossible to resist? And now that we’re good and hooked, we can’t wait to see how the show handles the questions left looming when Part 5 (aka the first half of Season 3) dropped in June. December’s new episodes will be the first without Danny Masterson, who was fired prior to the release of Part 4.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale (Dec.14)

If you haven’t yet devoured the first season of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina yet, well, what are you even doing? Smart, funny, nostalgic and deliciously dark, the series will easily cast a spell on you. And Netflix just gave you even more incentive to watch those first 10 episodes now — it will be releasing a surprise holiday episode on Dec. 14.

Per the logline for A Midwinter’s Tale, the episode will see Sabrina and her aunts (along with the rest of their coven) celebrate the Winter Solstice. But, naturally, trouble brews, as “the holidays are also a time for guests and visitors — both welcome and unwelcome.”

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War (Dec. 25)

Merry Christmas to us all! On Dec. 25, Netflix will bestow upon subscribers the gift of one of 2018’s biggest blockbusters — Avengers: Infinity War. Just do yourself a favor and rope a relative into watching with you. By the movie’s end, you’ll need a shoulder to cry on.

The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man (Dec. 31)

Heading into the New Year, we could all use a little more Bill Murray in our lives, no? Tommy Avallone’s documentary will help everyone get into a Murray frame of mind by exploring the iconic actor’s many unexpected adventures (and photobombs). Release on New Year’s Eve, The Bill Murray Stories provides the perfect excuse to ring in 2019 at home.

Have more downtime this December? Peruse the entire list of titles coming to Netflix and plan your couch-time accordingly!

AVAILABLE Dec. 1

8 Mile

Astro Boy

Battle (Netflix film)

Bride of Chucky

Christine

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crossroads: One Two Jaga (Netflix film)

Friday

Friday After Next

Hellboy

Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1

Meet Joe Black

Memories of the Alhambra (Streaming Every Saturday) (Netflix original)

My Bloody Valentine

Next Friday

Reindeer Games

Seven Pounds

Shaun of the Dead

Terminator Salvation

The Big Lebowski

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses

The Last Dragon

The Man Who Knew Too Little

Dec. 2

The Lobster

Dec. 3

Blue Planet II: Season 1

Hero Mask (Netflix original)

The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2 (Netflix original)

Dec. 4

District 9

Dec. 6

Happy!: Season 1

Dec. 7

5 Star Christmas (Netflix original)

Bad Blood (Netflix original)

Dogs of Berlin (Netflix original)

Dumplin’ (Netflix original)

Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas (Netflix original)

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (Netflix original)

Nailed It! Holiday! (Netflix original)

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas (Netflix original)

Pine Gap (Netflix original)

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay? (Netflix original)

Super Monsters and the Wish Star (Netflix original)

The American Meme (Netflix original)

The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur) (Netflix original)

The Ranch: Part 6 (Netflix original)

Dec. 9

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3

Dec. 10

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

Dec. 11

Vir Das: Losing It (Netflix original)

Dec. 12

Back Street Girls: Gokudols (Netflix original)

Out of Many, One (Netflix original)

Dec. 13

Wanted: Season 3 (Netflix original)

Dec. 14

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale (Netflix original)

Cuckoo: Season 4 (Netflix original)

Dance & Sing with True: Songs (Netflix original)

Fuller House: Season 4 (Netflix original)

Inside the Real Narcos (Netflix original)

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3 (Netflix original)

Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle (Netflix original)

ROMA (Netflix original)

Sunderland Til I Die (Netflix original)

The Fix (Netflix original)

The Innocent Man (Netflix original)

The Protector (Netflix original)

Tidelands (Netflix original)

Travelers: Season 3 (Netflix original)

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8 (Netflix original)

Dec. 16

Baby Mama

Kill the Messenger

One Day

Springsteen on Broadway (Netflix original)

The Theory of Everything

Dec. 18

Baki (Netflix original)

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable (Netflix original)

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5 (Netflix original)

Dec. 21

3Below: Tales of Arcadia (Netflix original)

7 Days Out (Netflix original)

Back With the Ex

Bad Seeds (Netflix original)

Bird Box (Netflix original)

Derry Girls (Netflix original)

Diablero (Netflix original)

Greenleaf: Season 3

Last Hope: Part 2

Perfume (Netflix original)

Sirius the Jaeger (Netflix original)

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski (Netflix original)

Tales by Light: Season 3 (Netflix original)

The Casketeers (Netflix original)

Wolf (BÖRÜ) (Netflix original)

Dec. 24

Hi Score Girl (Netflix original)

The Magicians: Season 3

Dec. 25

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War

Dec. 26

Alexa & Katie: Season 2 (Netflix original)

Dec. 28

Instant Hotel (Netflix original)

La noche de 12 años (Netflix original)

Selection Day (Netflix original)

When Angels Sleep (Netflix original)

Yummy Mummies (Netflix original)

Dec. 30

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Dec. 31

The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man