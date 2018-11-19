Gabrielle Union Teaches Us How To Pronounce Her Daughter’s Name

Last week, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade revealed their daughter’s name in the sweetest way on Instagram — Wade inked her moniker on his shoulders. Their baby girl’s full name is: Kaavia James Union Wade. If you weren’t sure how to say her name, Union recently took to Instagram to help out those struggling with the pronunciation. Furthermore, she even explained the meaning behind Kaavia’s name.

Next to a photo of the former Being Mary Jane star holding her daughter, she wrote, “Just greazzzy and happy. That is all.” She continued, “@kaaviajames pronounced Kah-Vee-Uh James. She has 102 nicknames including but not limited to Kaav, Kaavi, Kaavi Baby, Kaavi J, Jamie, KJ, Nugget, Nug, Pooters.”

Union didn’t stop there, but went onto to write just how truly special Kaavia’s name is. “We wanted to include my family in her name so the ‘James’ is from my uncle James Francis Glass who is also my godfather. Union is her middle name. I’ve waited this long so fo sho I was gonna get in there.”

Let’s all give the actress a round of applause for including her surname in her daughter’s name. It’s a great tribute to Union, especially because, like she said, she’s waited a long time to become a mom.

For those unaware, Union struggled with fertility, and has been extremely open about her difficulties to conceive on her own and through IVF. Union and Wade welcomed Kaavia via surrogate.

As revealed by People in October 2017, Union wrote in her book, We’re Going to Need More Wine, “I have had eight or nine miscarriages. For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle.”

Upon announcing Kaavia’s arrival, Union shared on Instagram along with photos of herself and Wade holding their daughter in the hospital, “We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!”

And now here Union is mom to Kaavia, who even already has her own Instagram and the most meaningful and beautiful name.