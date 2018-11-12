We previously announced some of the Netflix original Christmas movie titles coming to the streaming service this holiday season, but wait! That's not all. Netflix has a whole lineup for the next two months to get you in the spirit, no matter what holiday you celebrate.

In a holiday compilation video posted on Monday, Netflix teased everything it has going for the 2018 holiday season, including original content and more. Here are the programs we're most excited to see.

1. The Great British Baking Show: Holidays

Who doesn't love the Great British Baking Show (a.k.a. Great British Bake Off)? Bakers from the UK test their mite in the kitchen and support each other through every failure. This series is the most wholesome cooking competition around, so adding holidays to the mix is sure to create even more warm-fuzzies, especially since the special appears to include many of our past favorite bakers. The show starts streaming Nov. 30.

2. Nailed It! Holiday!

If you'd rather watch home cooks who are decidedly less skilled in the kitchen, check out the Nailed It! Holiday! special (available Dec. 7), which looks utterly delightful.

3. Fuller House: Season 4

As noted by E! News, the first episode of the new season of Fuller House is titled, "Oh, My Santa!" Clearly a great way to kick off the holidays when the show returns on Dec. 14.

And if you want to check out the full list of new and old holiday content that is currently available or coming soon on Neflix, check out the list of titles below, via E! News.

Love Actually

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Irving Berlin's White Christmas

Get Santa

A Christmas Star

A Holiday Engagement

The Christmas Project

A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale

Christmas in the Smokies

Angels in the Snow

Christmas Crush

Christmas Ranch

Christmas Wedding Planner - (New 11/15)

Christmas with a View

Coffee Shop

Dear Santa

Holiday Baggage

Holiday Breakup - (Exp 12/15)

How Sarah Got Her Wings

Merry Kissmas

Miss Me This Christmas

The Christmas Candle

The Spirit of Christmas

You Can't Fight Christmas

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

Chill with Bob Ross - (New 12/1)

Pee-wee's Playhouse: Christmas Special

Disney's Beauty & The Beast

A Russell Peters Christmas

All American Christmas Carol

Trailer Park Boys: Xmas Special

Christmas Cracker

Red Christmas

Semana Santa

That's just movies! Netflix also has a list of Christmas specials from your favorite TV shows to round out your holiday viewing parties:

The Office

Season Two: "Christmas Party"

Season Three: "A Benihana Christmas"

Season Five: "Moroccan Christmas"

Season Six: "Secret Santa"

Season Seven: "Classy Christmas: Part 1"

Season Seven: "Classy Christmas: Part 2"

Season Eight: "Christmas Wishes"

Season Nine: "Dwight Christmas"

Friends

Season Two: "The One with Phoebe's Dad"

Season Three: "The One with Rachel Quits"

Season Four: "The One with The Girl From Poughkeepsie"

Season Five: "The One with The Inappropriate Sister"

Season Seven: "The One with The Holiday Armadillo"

Season Eight: "The One with The Creepy Holiday card "

Season Nine: "The One with Christmas in Tulsa"

Glee

Season Two: "A Very Glee Christmas"

Season Three: "Extraordinary Merry Christmas"

Season Four: "Glee, Actually"

Season Five: "Previously Unaired Christmas"

Gossip Girl

Season One: "Blair Waldorf Must Pie!"

Season One: "Roman Holiday"

Season Two: "The Magnificent Archibalds"

Season Three: "The Treasure of Serena Madre"

Season Six: "It's Really Complicated"

The West Wing

Season One: "In Excelsis Deo"

Season Two: "Shibboleth"

Season Two: "Noël"

Season Three: "Bartlet for America"

Season Three: "The Indians in the Lobby"

Season Four: "Holy Night"

Season Five: "Abu el Banat"

Season Six: "Impact Winter"

That ‘70s Show

Season One: "The Best Christmas Ever"

Season Four: "An Eric Forman Christmas"

Season Five: "Thank You"

Season Six: "Christmas"

Season Seven: "Winter"

Season Three: "Hyde's Christmas Rager"

Season Eight: "That '70s Finale"

Parks and Recreation

Season Two: "Christmas Scandal"

Season Four: "Citizen Knope"

Season Five: "Ron and Diane"

Gilmore Girls

Season One: "Forgiveness and Stuff"

Season Two: "The Bracebridge Dinner"

Season Three: "That'll Do, Pig"

Season Four: "In the Clamor and the Clangor"

Season Five: "Women of Questionable Morals"

Season Seven: "Santa's Secret Stuff"