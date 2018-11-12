The votes are in and the people have spoken! During the 2018 People's Choice Awards, the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe won big, taking home awards in five categories — including Avengers: Infinity War winning Movie of 2018. Meanwhile, Freeform's Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments brought home four of the five awards it was nominated for while rapper Nicki Minaj and K-Pop group BTS both dominated the music categories. Additionally, Victoria Beckham and Melissa McCarthy each took home two of the three very special "icon" awards that were handed out.

If you missed the show, you can watch the entire broadcast courtesy of E! on YouTube:

Loading...

Alternately, if you just want to know who won and check out some highlights, we've got you covered. Keep scrolling to find out who came out on top and which moments we can't stop talking about.

Who won?

Movie of 2018: Avengers: Infinity War

Comedy movie of 2018: The Spy Who Dumped Me

Action movie of 2018: Avengers: Infinity War

Drama movie of 2018: Fifty Shades Freed

Family movie of 2018: Incredibles 2

Male movie star of 2018: Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Female movie star of 2018: Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War

Drama movie star of 2018: Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed

Comedy movie star of 2018: Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party

Action movie star of 2018: Danai Gurira, Black Panther

TV show of 2018: Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Drama show of 2018: Riverdale

Comedy show of 2018: Orange is the New Black

Revival show of 2018: Dynasty

Reality show of 2018: Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Competition show of 2018: The Voice

Male TV star of 2018: Harry Shum, Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Female TV star of 2018: Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Drama TV star of 2018: Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

Comedy TV star of 2018: Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Daytime talk show of 2018: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Nighttime talk show of 2018: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Competition contestant of 2018: Maddie Poppe, American Idol

Reality TV star of 2018: Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Bingeworthy show of 2018: Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Sci-fi/fantasy show of 2018: Wynonna Earp

Male artist of 2018: Shawn Mendes

Female artist of 2018: Nicki Minaj

Group of 2018: BTS

Album of 2018: Nicki Minaj, Queen

Song of 2018: BTS, "Idol"

Country artist of 2018: Blake Shelton

Latin artist of 2018: CNCO

Music video of 2018: BTS, "Idol"

Concert tour of 2018: Taylor Swift, Reputation tour

Beauty influencer of 2018: James Charles

Social star of 2018: Shane Dawson

Animal star of 2018: Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund

Social celebrity of 2018: BTS

Comedy act of 2018: Kevin Hart

Style star of 2018: Harry Styles

Game changer of 2018: Serena Williams

Pop podcast of 2018: Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad

People's champion award: Bryan Stevenson

Fashion icon award: Victoria Beckham

People's icon of 2018: Melissa McCarthy

As for the major highlights from the evening's excitement, here's what you may have missed that's worth checking out.

1. The women of Avengers: Infinity War sent their love California

Loading...

During their acceptance speech for Movie of 2018 for Avengers: Infinity War, stars Scarlett Johansson, Danai Gurira and Pom Klementieff dedicated the award to "the great state of California." Commenting on wildfires that are currently devastating the southern part of the state, Gurira said, "The devastation and the turmoil that we are going through right now, that people are going through right now out there — we just want to say we are with you." She also thanked first responders and encouraged the PCAs audience to help in whatever way they can.

2. Melissa McCarthy got teary during her acceptance speech

Loading...

Melissa McCarthy took home the People's icon award and got emotional about how much it means that so many people voted for her. "I'm thankful to you because you actually engaged and you cared about things," she said. "You took the time and put the effort in to have your voice be heard and that is tremendously inspiring to me." She also, of course, employed plenty of comedy to elevate what she had to say.

3. Nicki Minaj hit on Michael B. Jordan

Loading...

Nicki Minaj took the chance to flirt with Black Panther and Creed 2 star Michael B. Jordan and yes, it was just as wild IRL as it sounds.

4. Jimmy Fallon had nothing but love for his BFF Justin Timberlake

Loading...

During his acceptance speech for "Nighttime Talk Show of 2018," Jimmy Fallon jokingly thanked his "soulmate," Justin Timberlake, for his success.

5. The Bella twins had an interesting proposal for the Kardashians

Loading...

On the red carpet before the actual show, Nikki and Brie Bella challenged the Kardashian sisters to a wrestling match, which would no doubt draw huge views if it ever actually happened.