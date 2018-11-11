Celebrities Forced to Flee as California Wildfires Ravage Homes & Sets

As wildfires in California continue to escalate, celebrities have been forced to flee their homes to seek safety: Lady Gaga, the Kardashians, Alyssa Milano, Martin Sheen, Orlando Bloom, Rainn Wilson, Caitlyn Jenner, Melissa Etheridge and more. Many of the stars took to social media on Friday with words of waning and lament.

More: This Is Us Honors Its "Hometown" of Pittsburgh Following Synagogue Tragedy

Khloé Kardashian evacuated her Calabasas home with daughter True in tow, tweeting, “I can’t believe this is happening!!! May God bless us all! I can not believe what is happening! Completely devastating for anyone who loses tangible memories and the security of their homes. Thank you to EVERYONE who has a hand in helping. I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Loading...

Kardashian met up with sister Kim and Kim’s husband, Kanye West, who left their home in Hidden Hills.

Kardashian West first tweeted a status update on her home, explaining that the flames were “more contained and have stopped at the moment.” Later, she posted a photo with Khloé’s daughter, True, saying, “Trying to get my mind off of this fire and snuggling with my niece. We are all safe and that’s all that matters.”

Loading...

Per TMZ, Caitlyn Jenner’s Malibu home has burned down.

Lady Gaga left her home, also in Malibu, which is under mandatory evacuation. She wrote on Twitter, “I am thinking so deeply for everyone who is suffering today from these abominable fires & grieving the loss of their homes or loved ones. I’m sitting here with many of you wondering if my home will burst into flames. All we can do is pray together & for each other. God Bless You.”

Loading...

She added a second tweet expressing her sincere gratitude for all of the hardworking first responders going above and beyond to help.

Orlando Bloom shared a terrifying snapshot showing the dense wall of fire approaching his home. “This is my street as of two hours ago,” he tweeted. “Praying for the safety of all my Malibu fam, grateful to our brave firefighters please stay safe.”

Loading...

Denise Richards captured a similarly scary view of Malibu, sharing on Instagram, “We love our community #malibu so devastating… taking us hours to evacuate. Girls are safe. @aaronwilliamcameron & I trying to get out with our furry children. Be safe everyone… so emotional seeing the devastating loss of homes, families & animals.”

Loading...

Alyssa Milano has been tweeting through the weekend, updating followers on not only her home but also on rescue efforts and ways to aid those who’ve lost their homes. On Saturday morning, she wrote, “UPDATE: My house is still standing. I’m on my way to bring firefighters water and food.”

Loading...

On Friday afternoon, Cher tweeted, “I’m worried about my house, but there is nothing I can do. Friends houses have burned. I can’t bear the thought of there being no Malibu I’ve had a house in Malibu since 1972.” She later tweeted, “Fire is closer.”

Loading...

Star Wars’ Mark Hamill shared a series of devastating photos, thanking everyone for their concern and letting them know his family is “all safe.”

Loading...

In addition to many homes, locations used for TV shows have been lost. According to Yahoo News, the Old West town set used in filming HBO’s Westworld was ravaged by the Woolsey fire.

More: Dealing With the Fear & Guilt That Comes After a Major Tragedy

Loading...

The outlook is likewise bleak for “Bachelor Mansion,” the Agoura Hills property famous for hosting The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. As of Friday, a smaller house on the property had already burned down and the back patio was burning.

So far, the fires have burned more than 14,000 acres and forced more than 75,000 families to evacuate their homes.