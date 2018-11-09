After years of an on-again, off-again relationship, Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp are officially in it for the long haul — and she's got the engagement ring to prove it! Ryan was spotted wearing a shiny new ring on Halloween, and she confirmed the news via an Instagram post on Thursday.

Rather than posting a photo of her ring or a photo of her with Mellencamp, Ryan opted to post a Tim Burton-esque doodle of the two, with Mellencamp's figure holding a guitar in one hand. She captioned the drawing, simply, "ENGAGED!"

According to Entertainment Tonight, Ryan and Mellencamp rekindled their relationship in 2017 after two years apart. They originally began dating in 2010 but broke things off a few years later. In March 2017, Mellencamp went on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show, per ET, and revealed that things weren't great between the pair after their breakup.

"Oh, women hate me. I loved Meg Ryan," he said at the time. "She hates me to death."

Mellencamp also took responsibility for the animosity: "I think it’s because I’m a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I’m moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that’s me.”

Just a few months later, in July 2017, a source told ET that the couple had reunited.

This isn't the first time walking down the aisle for either Ryan or Mellencamp. She was married to Dennis Quaid for nine years and had one son with him, Jack Quaid. Mellencamp has been married three times and has five children of his own.

On Christmas 2017, Ryan and Mellencamp attended a Knicks game with Jack and Mellencamp's son Hud, per Page Six — so their families clearly aren't strangers, which is great.

As to when Ryan and Mellencamp will say their vows, it's too early to say, but we suspect — given how private they both tend to be — that the wedding won't be a public event.