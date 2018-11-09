Plenty of celebrities change their names when they get to Hollywood, whether it's because they choose a stage name or because they share a name with someone who's already famous. So, how do they decide what new name to take? Emma Stone was inspired by her favorite member of the Spice Girls — which she admitted on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

More: Spice Girls Announce Reunion Tour & Prove "Friendship Never Ends"

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Stone changed her name from Emily to Emma when she became an actor, but she admitted to Fallon that she asked to be called Emma long before she started performing.

Loading...

"I was super blonde, and my real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice and guess what, now I am," Stone said. "So that’s pretty messed up."

She clarified, "It wasn’t necessarily because of her, but yes, in second grade, did I go up to the teacher and ask her to call me Emma? Yes, I did. And was it because of Emma Lee Bunton from the Spice Girls? Yes, it was."

This isn't the first time Stone has opened up about her years-long Spice Girls obsession. In 2014, as noted by ET, she was brought to tears during an Australian press tour when she received a video message from Mel B, aka Scary Spice.

Stone also told Fallon that she's seen the girl group in concert twice and has big plans to see them on their 2019 U.K. reunion tour, too. "I saw them in concert in the '90s," she said. "I saw them at O2 Arena in 2008, and they recently announced a new tour and I will be going to that somehow. I don’t think tickets are on sale yet, but I’m gonna figure it out."

To close out the segment, Fallon had Stone take a BuzzFeed quiz to determine, once and for all, which Spice Girl she actually is — name change aside. When the results of the quiz revealed that Stone is supposedly most like Posh Spice (Victoria Beckham, who won't be going on tour with the rest of the group), she couldn't believe it.

"I'm Posh Spice?!" Stone declared, rearing back from Fallon's desk with her hands in the air. "I am shocked! I am shocked."

More: Emma Stone "Can't Imagine Life Without" Ryan Gosling, & Honestly, Same

Dubious quiz results or no, the fact that Stone is so open about her love for the Spice Girls is amazing — and we hope she actually gets to meet them someday so she can tell them how much they mean to her. Stone is living the dream for lots of Spice Girls fans who wanted so badly to be just like the band, and we're here for it.