It seems like things are looking up for Michael Bublé and his family. Two years after his eldest son, Noah, was diagnosed with liver cancer, Noah is healthier, Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato have welcomed their third child, and now, Bublé is going on tour for the first time since Lopilato texted him just minutes before his 2016 performance on The One Show on BBC One in 2016 to tell him about Noah's diagnosis.

According to E! News, Bublé will embark on a 27-stop U.S. tour called "Don't Believe the Rumors" starting on Feb. 13, 2019. The tour will kick off in Florida before moving up the East Coast and then across the country, wrapping up in Washington state on April 6.

Following his U.S. tour, Bublé is also slated to do a series of shorter tours across his home country of Canada. Canadian dates are spread throughout April, July and August of next year.

Going on tour marks a major step forward for Bublé and his family. When Noah was diagnosed in 2016, they released a statement on Facebook which read in part, "Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well. At this difficult time, we ask for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing.”

E! notes that "Don't Believe the Rumors" will be the sixth tour of Bublé's career and will support his new studio album, Love, which drops Nov. 16. Every full-price ticket purchased will include a CD or digital copy of the album. Fans can purchase tickets starting Nov. 19.