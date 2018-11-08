Nicole Kidman doesn't generally open up about her marriage to Tom Cruise or her relationships with their two adopted children, Isabella and Connor. There are lots of rumors about why that is, but in a new interview, Kidman seems eager to put those rumors to rest.

“I’m very private about all that. I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 per cent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is,” Kidman told Australia's Who magazine in a rare candid discussion about Isabella and Connor both deciding to join the Church of Scientology.

“They are adults," she said. "They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them."

As far as Kidman is concerned, unconditional love for her children (which includes Connor and Isabella as well as her children with Keith Urban, Sunday and Faith) is part and parcel of being a mom. She told Who, "And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe — that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here. I think that’s so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family — I believe it’s wrong. So that’s our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love.”

Kidman herself was introduced to Scientology through Cruise when they met and started dating in the early '90s. After they separated in 2001, Kidman left the church and since then, she's rarely made mention of Connor and Isabella, even during thank-you speeches at award shows.

However, she has spoken publicly about allowing her kids to make their own decisions — including living with their dad and joining the Church of Scientology. Her newest interview with Who magazine only reinforces her stance.