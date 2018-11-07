Hollywood hasn’t exactly had a banner few years in the romance department, but there’s still one celebrity couple whose marriage gives us hope for love. Did you guess Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard? Because of course it’s these two — and arguably, even more so after Bell’s effusive interview with People this week.

“When we first got together, I had a lot of trust and jealousy issues. Over the years, I have realized what a waste of time these emotions are because he has shown nothing but consistent love, and conducts himself in my absence exactly how he does in my presence,” Bell told the magazine, adding, “I also think he has gotten funnier over the years!”

In the beginning, Bell admits, she was drawn to Shepard on more of a surface level (albeit still a sweet one). That love, she says, has evolved over time. “At first I was attracted to the way he made me feel, and now I’m attracted to the things I learn from him,” she said.

Part of that appeal also lies in Shepard’s dual nature — he’s apparently a man who is masculine and tender in equal measure.

“[I’m] decidedly confident I chose the right person,” Bell stated. “He does almost everything in a ‘manly’ way. He can put a ponytail on our 5-year-old’s hair as manly as he can change his break pads in the driveway.”

In addition to the 5-year-old daughter, Lincoln, Bell alludes to, the couple also has a soon-to-be 4-year-old daughter named Delta. Bell and Shepard are fiercely protective of and private with both girls, but they do frequently share adorable parenting stories.

For Bell, seeing Shepard with their children has only added to the love she has for her husband.

While Idris Elba may have taken the title of People’s sexiest man alive this year, Bell is quick to note about Shepard, “nothing is sexier than him being a good human.”

However, the refreshingly honest couple is also clear on one point — their relationship, while wonderful, isn’t a fairy tale.

“We don’t believe in The One. We don’t believe in the fairytale,” Shepard told Us Weekly in December 2017. “We don’t believe that you can meet someone and you have perfectly matching personalities. We are opposites and it has taken a tremendous amount of work and therapy for us to coexist.”

In August, Bell reiterated that sentiment to Us in a separate article. “It is not easy to work around another human being, but if you commit to it, you can pretty much permanently respect that person,” she said, adding the happy note, “But on a daily basis, [Dax] just makes me laugh all the time.”

Is sexiest couple alive a thing? People, can you get on that? Because we’d like to cast our vote for Bell and Shepard ASAP.