Chris Harrison has his hand in nearly everything that happens within Bachelor Nation, and the breakup of Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth proved no different. According to the ABC host, he tried to help the once-happy couple prior to their split — to no avail, sadly.

On Tuesday, Harrison stopped by Extra to chat with Mario Lopez when, not surprisingly, the subject of Bristowe and Booth’s canceled engagement came up. Did it catch Harrison off guard, Lopez asked?

More: The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe & Shawn Booth Split After 3 Years

“Yes and no,” Harrison revealed. “I mean, I’m in very close contact with Kaitlyn. She’s a very good friend of mine. I usually stay in touch with those who are on the Bachelor [and] Bachelorette.”

Loading...

Accordingly, Harrison did what any good friend would do — he listened to Bristowe and tried to help.

“I knew that they were struggling privately, and I knew they were really trying to work it out. So I was kind of like a counselor off-air, talking to her and trying to help them, because they were really fighting for it, really trying to make it work.”

Unfortunately, said Harrison, the two “eventually just had to come to the inevitable conclusion that it’s not going to work and go their separate ways.”

News broke on Friday that Bristowe and Booth, who’d been together for three years, had called it quits. In a joint statement, the pair insisted they intended to remain in each other’s lives as friends and support systems.

A source close to the couple reportedly gave People an update that essentially corroborates what Harrison said.

“This was the last thing Kaitlyn wanted. She was willing to fight for the relationship, but there was nowhere for it to go,” the insider said, adding, “It’s only natural to think about the next steps when you’ve been together for three years. Kaitlyn wants to be married and have kids. But it didn’t seem like they were on the same page.”

More: Kaitlyn Bristowe Opens Up About Those Shawn Booth Rumors

On Saturday, Bristowe said that during this difficult time, she’s leaning on family — as well as music.

Loading...

“I can’t tell you how much it meant to me to have my dad by my side while I recorded my song yesterday. His dad was a musician and I just felt like he was so proud of me,” Bristowe shared on Instagram.

She continued, “Can’t wait for you guys to hear it. Nothing like channeling emotions into music.”