Olivia Munn is one of Hollywood's hottest and most outspoken actors. The model and television personality made a name for herself on Attack of the Show and went on to star in blockbusters like X-Men Apocalypse and Office Christmas Party. While Munn may be known for her outgoing personality now, it turns out she hasn't always been this strong or confident.

In an interview with Busy Tonight, the actor revealed that when she first arrived in Hollywood, she was relatively shy. She was also distracted by a man, a fellow actor who she was dating. And that is when Munn got some brilliant but completely unexpected advice from none other than Jamie Foxx.

"[Foxx] saw me at a party and I was dating this guy, who was an actor that was famous... he was my crush, and no one knew that we were dating. We were dating for a couple months," Munn told host Busy Philipps. "We were still at this place where you hadn't said that you're official. I was official, but I was waiting for him to, you know, say it."

However, since the pair wasn't "official," Munn and her date "were keeping it cool" at the party.

"I'm on one side of this party and he's on the other side... talking to different girls and stuff and I'm feeling so depressed. And then I decided to leave early," Munn said. That's when "Jamie stop[ped] me and is like, 'Where are you going?'"

After a brief conversation, Foxx realized Munn had her eyes on someone across the room, who Munn eventually told Foxx was they guy she was dating.

"'Is he the reason why you're leaving?'" Foxx asked.

And while Munn said no — "I'm like, 'No, he didn't do anything wrong... I'm just going to go home'" — Foxx didn't buy it. He told Munn he was going to call her the following day.

"The next morning, I got a call from Jamie and he left a voicemail," Munn told Philipps. "[Foxx] said... 'Did you come out here to be somebody's girlfriend? No! Did you come out here to be somebody's wife? No! Did you come out here just to date this guy? No! Did you come out here to be an actress? Yes! Don't you ever, ever let me see you cry about some guy like that ever, ever again. Don't you ever let some other guy make you feel like that ever again.'"

And Foxx is 100 percent right. No woman should ever allow a man to make her feel so small, no matter who they are or what they do.

As for Munn, she still holds Foxx's advice near and dear to her heart. "Every now and then it would pop into my head, of course I've kind of veered off sometimes, but I will think about that and it brings me back to center."