Judging by social media, Hollywood hit the polls hard today — celebrities from Sarah Jessica Parker to Jennifer Garner and many, many more proudly shared selfies to document an important civic duty: voting.

With the 2018 midterm elections representing a potential shift in control of the House to the Democrats, public figures (including many celebrities) have mobilized in recent weeks to remind people how voting can affect change.

And in addition to talking the talk, they are walking the walk. Proof? All of these beautiful post-voting selfies, complete with “I voted” stickers, of course.

Zendaya

The Greatest Showman star Zendaya shared a video on Instagram of herself doing what could possibly be described as a “happy dance” with her sticker.

Oprah

Oprah posted a video addressing rumors about racist robo-calls being placed in her name against Georgia candidate Stacey Abrams, insisting she is “100 percent for” Abrams. She took the chance to remind people that “Jesus don’t like ugly” and called voting the “antidote to hate.”

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon looked predictably picture perfect in her selfie, which she simply captioned, “I Voted! How about you?!”

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

The couple that votes together stays together! Husband-and-wife duo Emily Blunt and John Krasinski couldn’t possibly be any cuter holding up their ballots.

Zooey Deschanel

Rocking a “Never the less, she voted” t-shirt the day before the midterms, New Girl star Zooey Deschanel made her intent to vote abundantly clear.

Sarah Jessica Parker

SJP wore her voting heart on her sleeve — quite literally. The Divorce star posted a video on her Instagram feed showing an “I am a voter” pin attached to a white sweatshirt with the same phrase written along the front and down the sleeve. In the caption, she vowed “neither snow nor rain” would keep her from the polling place.

Drew Barrymore

In her typical authentic and inherently charming way, Drew Barrymore let her “I voted” sticker do the talking for her in a makeup-free voting selfie.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds celebrated his birthday in late October with a voting party! The pair posted pics on social media showing off their absentee ballots.

Judy Greer

Actor and director Judy Greer shared in an Instagram story that she had voted, and she also shared information about how to vote in a separate post.

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde shared a snapshot of herself posing beside an arrow pointing toward the polls and a wall mural reading “Be awesome today.” Her take? “Go be awesome and VOTE YOU FRIGGIN FACE OFF!”

Seth Meyers

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who watches his late-night show that Seth Meyers showed up to vote. The funnyman brought along his wife, Alexi, and son, Axel — whom Meyers joked was “disappointed because he thought we were going to ‘boat.’”

Justin Timberlake

JT shared his voting selfie on Nov. 3 when he mailed in his absentee ballot and took the time to caution against (illegal!) voting booth selfies.

Kerry Washington

No scandal here! Kerry Washington looked both chic and relaxed showing off her “I voted” sticker. “I did it! Felt sooooo good,” she gushed.

Billy Eichner

Comedian-slash-actor Billy Eichner shared a Twitter photo captioned, “Did it! Have you???” In subsequent tweets, he cautioned voters against leaving if the polling lines were long or if the polling station didn’t have their names at the ready.

Camila Cabello

Singer Camila Cabello shared her early voting snapshot on Nov. 1, along with an impassioned message. “One vote can make a difference,” she wrote. “We can contribute and help write the story of our country just by taking a few minutes out of our day to vote!”

Patton Oswalt

Patton Oswalt made an excellent alternative case for voting — getting the stellar sticker designed for NYC!

Mandy Moore

This Is Us’ Mandy Moore may as well be deemed the winner of the internet for the shirt she wore to vote. Its message? “Voting: 100% more effective than complaining on the internet.” *insert all the praise hands emoji*

Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush called the experience of early voting “so much fun,” revealing that she “went skipping down the street singing afterward.”

Jimmy Fallon

Funny guy Jimmy Fallon urged fans to “Vote with a friend!”

Jada Pinkett Smith

Red Table Talk host Jada Pinkett Smith always looks fierce — even when, or perhaps especially because, she slaps an “I voted” sticker on her forehead.

Cynthia Nixon

She may not have won her bid for governor, but Cynthia Nixon still believes in democracy. “#IVoted because the patriarchy isn’t going to dismantle itself,” she captioned her sweet snapshot.

Amy Schumer

Comedian Amy Schumer has been honest about the difficulties of her first pregnancy, but nothing (including apparent bad weather) could keep her from casting her vote. You go, mama!

Jeff Goldblum

If you didn’t already adore Jeff Goldblum, please consider the fact that, in sharing his voting selfie, he quoted his 1996 cult classic Independence Day.

Jennifer Garner

“Every vote counts,” Jennifer Garner reminded fans in the short but sweet caption accompanying her voting selfie.

Taylor Swift

The country music turned pop superstar may have ruffled a few of her more conservative fan base’s feathers with a recent political post, but that didn’t stop Swift from exercising her right to vote — and urging other young voters to do the same.

“I’m seeing a lot of underestimation of young voters in this new generation who now have the right to vote in the last couple of years. But these are people who grew up post-9/11. They grew up with school shooting drills at their schools. These are people who want to vote. It’s not enough to just want change,” she said in her Instagram stories. “It’s not enough to just want to vote. You have to go and make change by voting.”

Amy Poehler

Another dedicated patron of democracy, Amy Poehler endured a soggy New York City day to cast her vote.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling gave a shout-out to the 14th and 19th amendments in her voting selfie, thanking them for “letting me vote today.”

Madonna

Music icon Madonna shared a photo of her absentee ballot on Nov. 6, saying, “Just do it! I just did from across the ocean!!”

Yara Shahidi

Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi couldn’t contain her excitement heading into the polling station, and one can only hope that enthusiasm spread like wildfire among her fans.

Debra Messing

The Will & Grace star voted and, in a video posted to Instagram, shared a passioned explanation as to why she did so. For good measure, she also shared photos of Eric McCormack and James Burrows with their “I voted” stickers.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

The former Governator encouraged fans to vote with a bit of movie humor, yelling, “Get to the chopper!” — a quote from Predator — before self-correcting to say, “Get to the polls!”

Ellen Pompeo

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo was in good company as she voted — she brought along her kids, whom she called her “voting squad.”

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas took a break from all of his pre-wedding-to-Priyanka Chopra shenanigans in order to say “I do” to the democratic process.

Mariska Hargitay

You know Olivia Benson does her civic duty, y’all! SVU's Mariska Hargitay exercised her right in rainy-weather-wear of a cozy oversized sweater.

Leighton Meester

A fresh-faced Leighton Meester shared her own post-voting selfie, calling the act, “Standing up for my country, myself and my daughter.”

Eva Longoria

"Today’s the day y’all! Let’s get to the polls and make history. Make your voice heard today and vote!" Eva Longoria captioned her selfie.