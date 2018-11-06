There’s a new viral video making its way around the internet today, and it comes from an unlikely source. In a surprising twist, Carrie Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher — along with his buddy Austin Casselman, with whom he co-owns the hunting apparel company Catchin' Deers — has created a hilarious spoof of his wife’s hit song “Before He Cheats” and put it on the Catchin' Deers Facebook page on Monday.

The NHL star and his friend filled ET in on the hunting-themed parody “Before She Bleats,” explaining the song’s title was inspired by a sound made by female deer.

“A doe will make a bleating sound in mating season… it’s called a bleat,” Fisher said for the benefit of us nonhunting folk, like Underwood, joking, “I think most people know she’s not a hunting fan, so I think she wanted to be able to plead the fifth and then be surprised. We just wanted to have fun with it [and] obviously, showcase my vocal talent.”

When asked how he thinks Underwood will take the spoof, Fisher told ET, “I hear it’s better to ask forgiveness than permission, is that true? No, I think she’ll have a laugh with it. She’s got a good sense of humor. She’s funny, and hopefully she’ll be OK with it.”

Something tells us Underwood will be just as impressed as we are with her hockey-playing husband’s comedic talent and — dare we say it? — vocal skills. Fisher teased the latter on Oct. 3, sharing a photo of himself in a recording studio and captioning the snapshot, “I know you guys have been waiting a long time but new music is on the way!! Stay tuned!”

Seriously, who knew he was so funny?!

With swapped-out lyrics like, “Right now, he’s probably out grazing with a corn-fed doe and it’s probably getting frisky” and “Maybe next time she’ll think before she bleats,” how could Underwood be anything but amused?

Casselman, for one, believes Fisher’s charms will win Underwood over, saying, “I think that she’ll think he’s a pretty good singer.”

Considering the couple has been married for eight years and is expecting their second child together, it’s safe to assume Underwood isn’t immune to Fisher’s charms — even when they’re a bit mischievous in nature.

“Opposites attract,” Fisher said of his and Underwood’s inherent differences. “My wife is the best. She puts up with my hunting and she loves me.”

And Underwood, who has long been a vocal champion of her husband, will undoubtedly support the spoof song if for no other reason than it was made to promote his and Casselman’s company.