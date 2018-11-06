It's hard to argue with People's 2018 choice for sexiest man alive. It is none other than British actor Idris Elba. Jimmy Fallon first unveiled the 2018 winner during Monday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and it's clear Elba is extremely honored to now be known as the sexiest man in the world.

Upon first hearing he scored the title, Elba told People, "I was like, 'Come on, no way. Really?' Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, 'Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.' But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure."

The actor also reacted to the news by sharing his cover on social media and writing, "Who'd have thought it! Thank you @people & all the fans for naming me #SexiestManAlive. Don't forget to grab your issue this week, link in bio. I'm honoured [sic] & thankful."

Then, Elba brought up a necessary reminder about Tuesday, Nov. 6, the day of the 2018 U.S. midterm elections. Elba wants everyone to remember to vote, which is something he finds even more important than him becoming sexiest man alive. As he wrote on social media, "But what’s even more important is your vote in the midterm elections. Your vote can make a difference!"

Elba's definitely using his platform and new title for good, which is exactly what makes him so sexy.

Elba winning People's 33rd sexiest man alive is a huge change from last year, when Blake Shelton took home the title. Unlike with Elba, many were confused about the publication choosing Shelton, but there should be little to no complaint about this year's choice.

Based on the following tweets, it's clear there are many people very pleased with People's 2018 selection.

Finally

Elba as People's sexiest man alive has been a long time coming, and his fans are definitely thrilled he's finally won the title. Plus, when he uses the honor as a reminder to vote, you know People made the right choice.