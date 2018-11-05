It's official! After a decadelong break and years of will-they-won't-they reunion tension, the Spice Girls have proven "friendship never ends" with an official 2019 tour announcement. The last time we saw them perform was at the London Olympics closing ceremonies in 2012, so this is a really, really big deal.

In a video posted on the group's newly minted official Instagram account on Monday, Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Melanie C (Sporty Spice) and Mel B (Scary Spice) shared a brief exchange about their upcoming tour on the fictional "Spice News" network. The clip, which shows Bunton calling in from London, Melanie C calling in from Liverpool and Mel B calling in from Los Angeles, takes off when Halliwell calls in from a tropical paradise labeled "Spice World" — wearing a sparkly blue dress despite an apparent email chain about dress code for the announcement.

"We did say we were all going to be in black tuxedos," Mel B says, while Halliwell puts her hands up and tries to interrupt. "Now, ask yourself, 'Is that a black tuxedo?' I think you'll find, you are in fact wearing a blue, sparkly dress," Mel B continues.

"Stop it," Halliwell retorts. "We're going on tour. People need to see it to believe it."

She's not wrong. As reported by Entertainment Tonight hours ahead of the official announcement of tour, the Spice Girls have been hinting at a reunion since at least 2016, which was the 20-year anniversary of their smash hit single "Wannabe." Although we've received repeated assurances, mostly from Mel B, that a reunion is absolutely happening, it always seemed like maybe that was just lip service. Even when they reunited in February for a meeting, it seemed like a reunion was far off.

Then on Halloween, Mel B dressed as Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) for Heidi Klum's annual Halloween bash, while a friend dressed as Beckham's husband, David. Mel B held a sign that said, "No I am not going on tour" and her friend carried one that said, "Please, please, please do it for the Spice fans." This seemed like the nail in the proverbial coffin — no Spice Girls reunion tour anytime soon.

Then on Monday, that changed. Per ET, Sun Executive Editor Dan Wootton shared an official reunion photo of Halliwell, Melanie C, Bunton and Mel B — sans Beckham, who reportedly won't be going on the 2019 tour with the rest of the group.

"I am so excited - yes, the Girls are back in town to Spice Up Your Life!" Wootton wrote. "This is the World Exclusive first picture of the reunited Spice Girls, just hours before they launch a massive summer stadium tour."

Bunton went on U.K.'s Heart radio and refused to give into host Jamie Theakston's questions about the reunion tour, though she did promise that all details would be revealed at "just after 3 p.m." U.K. time. Her promise was delivered in the form of the video above, with the four Spice Girls joking around before tour dates flash on-screen.

ET previously reported an eight-date U.K. tour, which has now been narrowed down to just six dates as confirmed by the official Spice Girls announcement. The girls will hit the stage across two weeks in June 2019:

June 1 — Manchester Etihad Stadium

June 3 — Coventry Ricoh Arena

June 6 — Sunderland Stadium of Light

June 8 — Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 10 — Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

June 15 — London Wembley Stadium

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster on Saturday, Nov. 10 at 10:30 a.m. U.K. time.