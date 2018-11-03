Alec Baldwin Arrested in New York City, Denies Punching Man During Fight

Following an alleged altercation with another man, Alec Baldwin was arrested and taken to jail on Friday afternoon in New York City’s Greenwich Village.

According to New York’s NBC News 4, law enforcement officials have stated the fight occurred over a parking spot. Baldwin reportedly made “physical contact” with the left side of the other man’s face after the latter took a parking space that Baldwin had been waiting to pull into and had a friend holding for him.

The 49-year-old man who suffered the punch complained of pain from the injury and was subsequently taken to Lenox Hill Hospital, per ABC’s sources.

When cops arrived, Baldwin was booked at the 10th Precinct of the New York Police Department. He is facing charges of misdemeanor third-degree assault and harassment. If the assault charge sticks, the actor could spend up to a year in jail.

Although Baldwin didn’t speak to reporters after he was processed and release, he did take to Twitter later in the day to refute claims that the argument had gotten physical.

“Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story,” Baldwin wrote on the Twitter account for the Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation. “However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false. I wanted to go on record stating as much. I realize that it has become a sport to tag people w[ith] as many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment. Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echoes, it doesn’t make the statements true.”

PerABC10, NYPD spokesperson Detective Sophia Mason said that Baldwin was given a desk appearance ticket, meaning he will go before a judge on the charges at a later date (speculated to be Nov. 26).

Baldwin — whose career has been reinvigorated as of late by his SNL impersonations of Donald Trump — has experienced run-ins with the law before.

In 2012, he was accused of punching paparazzi in the city when he and then-fiancée Hilaria Thomas went to pick up their marriage license. In 2013, two more fights with paparazzi were reported, but no charges were pressed. And in 2014, he got arrested after he was stopped for bicycling the wrong way on a road and subsequently refused to present any identification to the police. In the ‘90s, he was charged with, but later acquitted of, battery due to a case with a photographer.

A representative for Baldwin has not yet issued a comment or statement concerning Friday’s arrest.