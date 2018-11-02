Actor and model Diane Kruger and actor Norman Reedus have welcomed their first child together, according to an US Weekly source. There are no confirmed details on the birth or the baby's name at this time. According to Page Six, the child is reportedly a girl.

The celebrity couple announced that they were expecting in May of this year, when Kruger shared a photo on Instagram with tiny footprints as a caption. The announcement came after speculation grew when Kruger started abstaining from alcohol and wearing billowy clothing at the Cannes Festival.

Other than the subtle announcement and being spotted with a bump out and about in New York, Kruger has been quiet about her pregnancy, while Reedus has also been mum about expecting a child.

The couple met on the set of Sky in 2015, though rumors of romance didn't start flying until the spring of 2017 when they were spotted smooching in New York City. They didn't hit the red carpet together until the 2018 Golden Globes took place in January, but since then they've been all about the PDA.

This is the first child for Kruger, though Reedus has an 18-year-old son, Mingus, with model and photographer Helena Christensen, who he dated from 1998 to 2003.

Kruger was married to French actor and director Guillaume Canet from 2001 to 2006, but the pair said that their busy schedules and world travel made it impossible to have a relationship. She then dated actor Joshua Jackson (Dawson's Creek, The Affair) from 2006 to 2016.

A source told Us Weekly that Kruger and Reedus were opposites, but that their differences are what make them a good match.

“They complement one another,” the source said.