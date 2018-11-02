Things are always changing on daytime TV: shows get canceled, time slots get shifted and anchors come and go. But one of the biggest changes (at least this week) is the news that CNN analyst Ana Navarro will be joining the cast of The View... part-time, at least.

Navarro's new role was announced on the show's November 2 episode. She will join current hosts Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin, Abby Huntsman and Whoopi Goldberg every Friday — though Navarro and Goldberg will never share the table, as that is the one day a week moderator Goldberg has off. And while Navarro had reportedly been in talks to join The View as a full-time host, Variety reports that those negotiations "fell apart due to salary demands."

Navarro has worked for various outlets over the years, including Telemundo and ABC News. However, she is best known for her role on CNN, where she has worked as a political strategist and commentator for numerous years.

But Navarro isn't just a television personality. Navarro has served on numerous Republican administrations, i.e. she was on the transition team for Florida governor Jeb Bush in 1998, she was the national co-chair of the Hispanic Advisory Council for John McCain in 2008 and Jon Huntsman Jr. in 2012 and she supported Jeb Bush's 2016 presidential campaign.

That said, how Navarro will fit in on the long-running talk show remains to be seen.