Wedding bells rang for actress Gwyneth Paltrow and producer Brad Falchuk on September 29, but we haven't seen pictures of the intimate, fancy, Goop-tacular event until now. Paltrow posted a picture of her and her new partner on her Instagram account and uploaded a blog post on Goop that includes a 47-picture slide show that captures every detail of the posh Hamptons affair, from the calligraphy on the place settings to the rehearsal dinner feast to the post-ceremony dance party.

Hashtagged with the portmanteau #thefaltrows, Paltrow shared a picture of the newly-announced bride and groom as they head down the aisle after the ceremony, as guests toss flower petals and leaves in the air. The East Hampton, New York, celebration included just 70 guests, among them their families and old school friends, plus Paltrow's daughter Apple and son Moses and Falchuk's daughter Isabella and son Brody. The posh rehearsal dinner took place a Jerry Seinfeld's house, while the wedding itself took place in the backyard of the couple's home.

"The revelry started the night before with a rehearsal dinner, where wedding guests dined alfresco under a canopy of bistro lights," reads the Goop blog. "And for the big day: perfect weather, a superlative dinner, a dance party for the ages, and a dress that defies adjectives. Hours later, when the last guest went home and the last champagne flute was cleared away, the day ended as it began—with beauty, love, and two very happy people.

Paltrow wore two outfits for the festivities. Her wedding dress was a traditional, fitted custom-made lace piece by Valentino that featured super-femme capped sleeves and an open back. She then changed into a fun short, white Stella McCartney jumpsuit to party after dinner on the dance floor. Throughout the night, she kept both her hair and make-up super-simple and natural.

The flowers sprawled everyone, with the "wild" arrangements dotted with figs, blackberries, and plums.

For food, Argentine chef Francis Mallmann few 5,000 miles from Chile for the rehearsal dinner, to cook squash, beets, salmon, rib-eye, and whole pineapples over an open fire pit. On the big day, chef Mario Carbone served up prime rib and tortellini -- a special choice because the pair went to one of Carbone's restaurants on one of their first dates.

For dessert, Paltrow chose 45 individual carrot cakes, while the groom chose 45 vanilla and chocolate cakes.

Guests enjoyed dirty martinis and gin, lemon juice, and thyme concoctions — before toasting the couple with Ruinart Champagne.

The couples' four children served as bridesmaids and groomsmen, while the celebrity guests included Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg, Rob Lowe and Robert Downey Jr., according to People.

Paltrow and Falchuk met on the set of Glee and began dating in 2014 — a year after Falchuk's first marriage ended and the same year that Paltrow and Coldplay's Chris Martin consciously uncoupled after over a decade of marriage. They announced their engagement in January.

The day after their wedding, Paltrow posted a simple picture of the couple's rings.

Since Paltrow and Martin eloped in 2003, Paltrow had fun planning a traditional wedding, which included an engagement party and bridal shower.

“I’m excited about everything! I’ve never had a wedding before. So even though I’m 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old,” she told People about her wedding plans.

The couple took off on their honeymoon in Umbria and Paris after tying the knot.