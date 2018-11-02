No one can forget the ranch house that served as the home for The Brady Bunch through all of their adventures, conflicts, and joys during the series' run from 1969 to 1974. The house, much like the people who lived in it, became a beloved icon in television. Now, following the sale of the actual ranch house that viewers would see in exterior shots on The Brady Bunch to HGTV (after a very hot and highly publicized bidding war), the network is planning a special six-episode series focused on the home's renovation.

As it turns out, HGTV also plans to reunite most of the remaining cast members to help make this renovation go smoothly, too. In a press release from HGTV, we learned cast members that Barry Williams, Maureen McCormick, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland, and Susan Olsen will all gather together for the first time in 15 years in order to tour the home that appeared in exterior shots of the show, before it is renovated to match the studio sets that we all knew and loved as kids.

Currently titled A Very Brady Renovation and expected to premiere in September 2019, the series will include a parade of celebrity guests — at the walkthrough with the original actors along, a host of HGTV staples were present, including Property Brothers stars Jonathan and Drew Scott, Mina Starsiak and Karen E. Laine (Good Bones), siblings Leanne and Steve Ford (Restored by the Fords), Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential) and Lara Spencer (Flea Market Flip).

The central challenge of the show will be creating all of the details of the original sets, such as the shag carpeting, the extremely retro kitchen, and the floating staircase, while keeping the integrity of the exterior view. The show's producers say the renovation will add about 2,000 square feet to the current home, and an untold amount of 70s retro style.

“What’s so exciting about this project is that we are creating one of the most iconic homes from many of our viewers’ childhoods,” said senior vice president of HGTV programming and partnerships Loren Ruch in the press release. “It will be the first time in history that the house from all of our memories will be created in a real brick and mortar location. It is certain to be a trip down memory lane.”

The Brady Bunch, which was one of the first to follow the story of a blended family, ran for five seasons between 1969 and 1974, and then ran widely in syndication, plus countless television specials, spin-offs, and reboots, including two feature-length satirical spoofs that aired in 1995 and 1996. While the home seen in exterior shots existed at the time, the interiors from the show were shot on sets.