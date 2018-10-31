Ellen DeGeneres is known for her elaborate (and hilarious) Halloween specials. She — or, more likely, her crew members — decorate the show's set, and Ellen always sports a great costume, as do her guests. And this year is no exception. DeGeneres' 2018 Halloween episode is epic. Why? Well, because according to Just Jared, the talk show host transformed into a dental assistant named Kelllly D. from New Jersey for an outrageous spoof episode of The Bachelor.

The special episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs October 31; however, the sketch made its way online early. And while the spot begins like any episode of The Bachelor, we quickly learn it is anything but when a busty, blonde DeGeneres appears on screen.

“I came here for two things," DeGeneres (aka Kelllly) says. "To get a man, that’s one. And to drink tequila. A lot of tequila."

But that's not the best part? DeGeneres was then joined onstage by "bachelor" Milo Ventimiglia — who you may or may not know from This Is Us.

“My name is Kelllly D. but you can call me anytime you want," an in character DeGeneres said to Ventimiglia. "I’m a dental assistant, would you like me to examine your mouth with my tongue?”

Real former Bachelor leading man Nick Viall also makes a cameo, because, as Kelllly says, "I want to get picked by a bachelor, but I thought if I had two bachelors here I'd increase the odds."

(Oh, and did I mention Viall is shirtless and there's a hot tub involved?!)

Watch the entire clip now, or catch it at 4/3c on NBC.