Not only has Channing Tatum reportedly moved on with singer Jessie J, but there are now rumors Jenna Dewan is dating Steve Kazee. In April, Tatum and Dewan announced they were splitting after almost nine years of marriage. It was a shock to most everyone, but the former couple made it clear they were staying positive and there were no hard feelings. And now they are both supposedly moving forward with new romantic partners.

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple," Dewan and Tatum wrote in their joint statement released six months ago. "There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible."

Well, they both certainly seem to be living "the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible." On Tuesday, The Blast reported Dewan is dating Kazee. If you have no idea who Kazee is, allows us to give some background.

In 2012, Kazee took home a Tony for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for Once. He's also no stranger to TV, and has most recently starred in Shameless, Nashville and Blindspot. Furthermore, he contributed to Twilight's Breaking Dawn soundtrack by singing "A Thousand Years" with Christina Perri. He's definitely talented.

Per The Blast, Kazee and Dewan were spotted at Griffith Park's Haunted Hayride with a group of friends. Here's a photo of them together. The website reports their relationship is "new" and that Dewan is "extremely excited about the romance." The Resident star and Kazee are also reportedly ready to stop hiding their relationship.

A source also spoke with People and claimed the two have "been dating for a couple [of] months and she’s really happy."

On Oct. 27, Us Weekly reported, Dewan was seen kissing a mystery man at the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills on Oct. 26. At the time, a source told Us, "He’s super handsome. She was introducing him to people in the group." According to Entertainment Tonight, the man she was supposedly kissing was Kazee.

Neither Dewan or Kazee have commented on dating reports, but, if true, they'll most likely come forward on their own terms. All that matters is that the former World of Dance host seems happy.