While it was initially difficult to imagine HGTV’s Christina El Moussa with anyone but her costar and former husband Tarek El Moussa, the Flip or Flop host hit a major milestone with her new love — and she’s not ashamed to get sentimental about it.

So, what was this special occasion? Monday, Oct. 29 marked one year of dating for El Moussa and her boyfriend, Ant Anstead.

More: Tarek El Moussa Is Happy About Christina El Moussa's Relationship

“If you aren’t in the mood for a sentimental/mushy post I suggest you keep scrolling,” she started her anniversary Instagram post before describing their early days of dating: the first phone call (29 mins long), FaceTiming two days later for 2 ½ hours and meeting for the first time two days after that. You might call it a whirlwind romance, but El Moussa refers to it as “#FATE.”

Loading...

She went on to thank her beau of a year for being who he is.

“@ant_anstead you have showed me what real unconditional love is. You take me for what I am, flawed and a bit crazy, and love all of me just the way I am. You have never once made me feel bad about anything in my past. You put me in my place when I need to be put there. Hold me when I’m having a bad day. I love this life with you. I love our blended family. I can’t wait to see where the next year takes us. I know it’s going to be magical,” El Moussa wrote.

More: 10 Things to Know About Flip or Flop 's Christina El Moussa

She wrapped up her sappy (but, c’mon, so cute!) post with a quote from her “fav artist,” Elvis: “Wise men say only fools rush in …. But I can’t help falling in love with you.”

Anstead couldn’t resist gushing about El Moussa in turn, posting a collage of photos of the couple along with a sweet message.

“WOW!! ONE YEAR TODAY!!! You answered my phone call! A TWO AND A HALF HOUR FACETIME! I knew then!” Anstead wrote. “Happy anniversary to the single most amazing, beautiful, talented, fun, funny lady on the entire planet! What we have is so RARE!”

The Wheeler Dealers host went on to reference the pair’s adventurous year together, saying, “We’ve been to London, South Africa, Ireland, Mexico, Hawaii and all over the US! Serious amount of air miles! You’re the single best travel buddy EVER! From the flat on the face trip overs in Dallas to the police at Buckingham Palace!”

Other highlights of the past year Anstead mentions include countless sunsets, plenty of champagne and a charming collection of weird, destiny-like moments. Like El Moussa, Anstead also gave a shout-out to the couple’s pseudo-blended family — her kids Taylor and Brayden, whom she shares with Tarek, and his kids from a previous marriage, Amelie and Archie — in the same post.

Loading...

In addition to her deepening relationship with Anstead, El Moussa has lots to look forward to in the near future. In June, it was announced that she will be getting her own HGTV series, sans Tarek, titled Christina on the Coast.

More: Christina El Moussa Has a New Solo HGTV Gig

The eight-episode series will focus on El Moussa expanding her design business in Southern California. According to E! News, though, it will also focus on El Moussa’s personal life as she continues to navigate her split from Tarek.

As for whether that includes cameos from Anstead, it remains to be seen — but it seems like a solid possibility.