The world just got a little bit cuter courtesy of Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma. On Monday, the couple shared on Instagram that their brand-new baby girl had officially arrived — and, not surprisingly, she’s precious.

“Banks Violet Bair,” Duff wrote, revealing her daughter’s name for the first time, “this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic.”

The photo accompanying Duff’s announcement shows the proud parents cradling the new addition in their arms.

Koma shared the happy news too, writing on Instagram, “Banks Violet Bair /// 10.25.18 /// We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life. Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the [peach emoji] who makes it all possible. Cloud ten.”

Duff posted several more photos of sweet baby Banks in her Instagram Stories. There, she also shared a snapshot showing Koma dyed his hair pink in anticipation of the pair’s baby girl. As for Koma, his Stories revealed a black-and-white photo of baby Banks sleeping.

Image: Hilaryduff/Instagram.



Duff is a second-time mama — she shares 6-1/2-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Fans have been on full-alert baby watch mode since June, when Duff and Koma first announced they’d made “a little princess of their own.” The pair has been pretty transparent about their journey, sharing much of it on social media.

In July, Duff noted what a strange yet beautiful dichotomy pregnancy is.

“The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man… pregnancy is hard. Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless… the journey is hard as hell but also incredibly special,” she wrote, emphasizing, "Women are so bad ass. This was just a note to remind myself and remind others how’s strong and beautiful you are! WE GOT THIS!"

And badass Duff has been during her pregnancy. In September, the fierce mama shared a video of herself taking a paparazzo to task for "stalking" her, including at her son's soccer field.

How lucky little Banks will be to have such a strong, empowered mother to look up to. Congrats to this cute (growing) family!