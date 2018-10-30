Well, this is the sweetest reunion ever. During the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal tour in Auckland, New Zealand, Meghan (née Markle) reunited with a fan she used to talk with on Instagram.

According to New Zealand's 1 News, Hannah Sergel said not only did Meghan used to follow her on Instagram, the duchess used to communicate with Sergel on the social media platform about life. Since becoming part of the royal family, Meghan no longer has social media, but she did make her royal Twitter debut on Monday in a very low-key way.

Loading...

Based on what Sergel told the news outlet, it sounds like Meghan was very inspiring and pushed the young woman to be the best version of herself. This really is no surprise, especially based on the speech about women's suffrage Meghan gave in New Zealand on Sunday.

On Tuesday, while Meghan and Harry passed through the huge crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the royals, Sergel called out to Meghan, "It's Hannah! It's Hannah from Instagram!" She was also holding a sign reading, "It's Hannah from Instagram."

More: Without Ina Garten, Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Wouldn't Be Married

It took her a second, but soon enough Meghan realized exactly who Hannah was. As you can watch in the video below shared by Sergel on Twitter, Meghan's mouth dropped open upon seeing Sergel, she ran right over to her, and declared, "Oh, my gosh!" She then sweetly asked her, "How are you?"

At the end of the video, Meghan began to speak, but was cut off. That said, it sounded like Meghan said to Sergel, "It's so good to meet you!" This was the first time they had ever met in person.

Loading...

In another video captured by New Zealand's 1 News, after Sergel told Meghan it was good to see her, Meghan excitedly told her fan, "It's so good to see you too!" The two also had quite the embrace and hugged each other before Meghan had to leave.

More: Meghan Markle's Wedding Bouquet Was Nearly Ruined

Sergel chatted with New Zealand's 1 News and said about Meghan, "She said, 'Thank you for getting in touch,' and then she gave me a hug and said she would read my letter that I gave her."

Sergel added, "I was friends with her on Instagram before she had to deactivate her account. We used to have conversations and stuff on there. She would tell me to do well at university and encourage me to be myself. It means the world to me. I am so shaky and flustered. When I first saw her, I cried."

It was so nice of Meghan to take a moment with Sergel. Their interactions, both past and present, show how much Meghan truly cares about people. She really does make the perfect royal.