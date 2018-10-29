It's been six months since Nikki Bella and John Cena called off their engagement, which is barely a blip in time compared to the six years they spent as a couple. While Bella may be moving on from their relationship, it doesn't mean she's ready to start dating, despite her twin sister, Brie, attempting to nudge her in that direction.

“It feels like, you know, when you get married and the next day people are like, ‘When are you having kids?’ and it’s like, ‘I just got married.’ I feel like it’s the same thing. When you become single, it’s like, ‘Oh, are you dating?!’ ” Bella told People magazine at the WWE Evolution on Sunday. “Honestly, I’m so not interested. I’m just not ready yet.”

She added, “I’m trying to heal, and I’m not healed yet."

However, Brie has done her best to get Nikki back in the dating game. “I did set her up on a blind date,” she admitted during the same interview. According to people, this earned her a glare from her sister. Brie promised, “You’ll see it on Total Bellas, but I got in a lot of trouble.”

We can only imagine what kind of drama that will stir up when Total Bellas returns. In the Total Divas season eight trailer that was released in September, we saw Bella flirt with a younger man, though from her comments, maybe she wasn't that into it.

Bella's comments on her readiness to date also confirm what a source told People earlier this month: “Nikki is not even thinking about dating right now. She’s been so busy working and spending time with her friends and family, it’s not a priority. That being said, if the right guy were to come around, she’s not opposed to it.”

From what we can tell, Bella is focusing on her own happiness right now, which doesn't necessarily mean she needs to be involved with someone romantically. Given how much of her life is lived in the spotlight and how visible her breakup with Cena was, we don't blame her for wanting to take some time before trying romance again.