In Charlize Theron's next role, she plays a controversial morning news anchor who keeps making headlines herself: Megyn Kelly. On Friday, Oct. 26, the first photos of Theron-as-Kelly emerged and the resemblance is so strong that Theron is nearly unrecognizable.

According to Entertainment Tonight, two photos were released from Theron's upcoming film. In one, she wears a white t-shirt and jeans with long, blonde hair curled in exactly the way Kelly used to wear her hair before cutting it. In another photo, Theron wears a black dress and boasts a shorter haircut more reminiscent of Kelly's time on her Fox News show, The Kelly Files.

Theron's new film is still untitled, but Academy Award-winning screenwriter Charles Randolph penned the script and Jay Roach will direct. Per ET, the film explores the points of view of women at Fox — including Kelly — who spoke up about abuses endured by former CEO and charmain Roger Ailes. According to Vanity Fair, Ailes was removed from his position in 2016 when former anchor Gretchen Carlson sued him for sexual harassment.

ET reports that Theron will star alongside Nicole Kidman, who will play Carlson, as well as John Lithgow, who will play Ailes. Also slated to co-star: Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, Alice Eve and Kate McKinnon. The project is currently in production and there is no word on when it is expected to hit theaters.

Last week, Kelly was fired from NBC and had her show canceled after she questioned whether dressing in blackface for Halloween was offensive. Ironically, as noted by ET and other publications, Theron's photos surfaced on the same day.