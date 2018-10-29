It's not officially Halloween for another two days, but that didn't stop anyone — celebrities included — from extending the celebration to the weekend and busting out their best 2018 costumes for parties, events and more. From current pop-culture icons including Game of Thrones and Black Panther characters to blasts from the past including cartoon characters, iconic celebrity looks and vintage-inspired career-wear, celebrities pulled out all the stops this year. They got super-creative and super-into their costumes, and we are so grateful they did.

While we're sure to see even more great Halloween costumes in the next few days — weeknights be damned — here are some of the best we've seen so far. We're still waiting for big reveals, like Heidi Klum's 2018 costume, but in the meantime, we're pretty obsessed with what these celebrities flaunted for their spooky weekend celebrations.

Marcus Scribner, Tracee Ellis Ross & Anthony Anderson

Loading...

Marcus Scribner, Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson put on their Wakandan best for Halloween and dressed as three characters from Black Panther: Erik Killmonger (Scribner), Nakia (Ross) and the man himself, King T'Challa (Anderson).

Gabrielle Union

Loading...

Gabrielle Union threw it back to the '90s and dressed as No Doubt-era Gwen Stefani, specifically in the "I'm Just a Girl" music video. Rapper Lil' Kim also showed up at Union's party, truly bringing the '90s flavor to the night.

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Loading...

While Sophie Turner chose to dress as an elephant for Halloween, her fiancé, Joe Jonas, dressed as — well, her. Jonas rocked a red wig and full gown for his Sansa Stark costume, which as Entertainment Weekly notes may be the closest he gets to a cameo on the series, which ends next year.

Taraji P. Henson

Loading...

Taraji P. Henson went as the titular character from the '70s police drama, Get Christie Love!

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams

Loading...

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams rocked what is possibly the best couples costume ever: "Taco Belle." Hyland wore a taco costume complete with a Taco Bell hot sauce leotard underneath, while Adams dressed as the princess Belle from Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

John Legend

Loading...

John Legend put a pause on planning his Christmas special to dress as Prince Charming and take his daughter, dressed as a princess, for a spin around the proverbial ballroom.

Olivia Munn

Loading...

Olivia Munn paid homage to Crazy Rich Asians with her costume, dressing as the character Peik Lin (played by Awkwafina in the film).

Nikki Bella & Brie Bella

Loading...

The Bella twins dressed as a much creepier set of twins for their appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon: the iconic dead little girls in Stanley Kubrick's The Shining.

Ariel Winter

Loading...

Ariel Winter and her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, transformed into Pamela Anderson and her ex-husband, Kid Rock, tattoos and all. "Don't worry," Winter wrote in her Instagram caption, "we're also concerned by the accuracy." She included a photo of Anderson and Kid Rock for comparison.

Zoë Kravitz

Loading...

Zoë Kravitz dressed as a vampire who's just woken up, noting that nighttime is morning for these iconic and nocturnal blood-feeders.

Jessica Alba

Loading...

Jessica Alba and Kelly Sawyer dressed as Bedrock best friends and neighbors, Betty Rubble and Wilma Flintstone, respectively. Yabba dabba doo!

Lisa Rinna & Harry Hamlin

Loading...

Lisa Rinna wore her Edie Sedgwick best to a party with her husband, Harry Hamlin, who dressed as the artist Andy Warhol. Sedgwick was one of Warhol's "superstars," nicknamed "The Girl of the Year" in 1965 after starring in so many of his films.

George Clooney, Rande Gerber & Cindy Crawford

Loading...

For the second evening of the two-night Casamigos Halloween Party, cofounders George Clooney and Rande Gerber dressed as copilots with Gerber's wife and former supermodel Cindy Crawford joining the party as their flight attendant. On the first night, Crawford and Gerber dressed as Debbie Harry and David Bowie, while their daughter, Kaia Gerber, dressed as Joan Jett.