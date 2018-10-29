Modern Family fans, you better brace yourselves because apparently there is something happening in season 10 that's a much "bigger thing than the death."

Spoilers ahead for Modern Family season 10, episode five "Good Grief."

Last Wednesday, the ABC comedy finally revealed which character died. For those out of the loop, in September, executive producer Christopher Lloyd told Entertainment Weekly that a "significant character" would die this season.

Fans learned in the Oct. 24 episode that it was none other than DeDe (Shelley Long), Claire (Julie Bowen) and Mitchell's (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) mother and Jay's (Ed O'Neill) ex-wife, who died peacefully in her sleep. Like it usually goes with any storyline of a TV series, there were many mixed reactions to her death. Some viewers didn't consider DeDe that much of a "significant character."

However you may feel about DeDe dying, it sounds like you better prepare yourself for a whole new shock that's ahead.

On Oct. 26, Modern Family stars Sarah Hyland and Jesse Tyler Ferguson opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about saying goodbye to Long and her character. During their chat, they also dropped quite a pretty big spoiler teasing the comedy will feature a bigger event than Claire and Mitchell's mom dying. What could be bigger than death?

According to Ferguson, "There's a major thing happening this season. It’s beyond." He later confessed that "it's big" and "I think you’ll be surprised."

Hyland echoed her costar's thoughts by saying a "bigger thing than the death" will happen this season. She even said "it was a shock, that's for sure" and "there's a lot happening with Haley, but I can't say."

As Lloyd previously told EW, "We’re handling some bigger life events in this season." Hmm... maybe the huge upcoming shock has to do with Haley? It's unclear what Hyland and Ferguson are suggesting, but they were definitely vague and made sure to remain mum on exact details. They also didn't reveal exactly when the next twist will occur, so viewers should just be ready at all times.

It sure sounds like Modern Family's tenth season is going to keep fans on the edge of their seats, but let's hope whatever surprise is ahead isn't as sad as DeDe's death.